Hickory, NC

Lenoir-Rhyne football player found shot to death inside vehicle in Hickory

By Walter Hermann
 4 days ago

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teenager who was sitting in the passenger seat of a car outside an apartment complex in Hickory died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, the Hickory Police Department said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. Saturday at Civitan Court Apartments located at 405 17th Ave. 19-year-old Omari Alexander was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. They are labeling this a homicide investigation.

Alexander played football at Lenoir-Rhyne, the school said on its social media accounts. He was a redshirt freshman. The team lost Saturday at Bowie State in Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Playoffs. Alexander attended Charlotte’s Mallard Creek High School, according to the team’s website. While Hickory Police listed Alexander as being from Concord, the football team’s website has his hometown listed as Charlotte. Mallard Creek was the subject of a massive brawl this week during school hours that resulted in 17 people being charged.

Alexander was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a Chevy Camaro that was running idle in the apartment complex’s parking lot when officers arrived, according to the police report.

There is no mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active investigation.

