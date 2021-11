COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 16 Texas A&M was expected to dominate FCS Prairie View A&M on Saturday and that is exactly what happened. The Aggies scored on every single drive until late in the fourth quarter and ended up winning, 52-3. Zach Calzada had plenty of time to throw in the pocket and found receivers on a number of intermediate routes, throwing a pair of scoring strikes to Moose Muhammad III, while Devon Achane had a pair of touchdown runs and Isaiah Spiller another as A&M rushed for close to 300 yards.

