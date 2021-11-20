ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor killed in car crash

By Yan Kaner
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0GxW_0d2uhJ8D00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kenny Lee, CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, died Friday following a car crash, the company announced Saturday.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we regretfully announce that Kenny Lee passed away in a vehicle accident yesterday, November 19, 2021,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Kenny was the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, Nevada’s largest liquor retailer, with 23 stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Mesquite, and West Wendover.

His death comes less than three months after his father and founder of Las Vegas Lee’s Discount Liquor stores, Hae Un Lee, has died at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer .

“It is with very heavy hearts that we regretfully announce that Kenny Lee passed away in a vehicle accident yesterday, November 19, 2021.

Kenny was the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, Nevada’s largest liquor retailer with 23 stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Mesquite and West Wendover. He was an active member of the community, who, with his father, founded Lee’s Helping Hand, that over the past 20 years, has contributed millions of dollars to Nevada charities.
Kenny was an avid golfer, passionate Golden Knights fan and most importantly, a loving
son, husband and father.

Kenny and his wife, Nami Lee have three children, Nathan, Morgan and Addy.

Please keep the entire Lee Family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Service information will be released as soon as arrangements are made.

Statement from a spokesperson for the company

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Police: No seat belt in fatal crash with Lee's Liquor CEO in Northern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owner and CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor in Las Vegas has died. The 53-year-old was killed in a vehicle crash near Eldorado on Nov. 19. According to state police, the crash happened at 10:25 a.m. on Friday morning on US 93 at mile marker 24 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. Lee was in a van, and a pickup truck with a male driver was involved.
NEVADA STATE
theportlandmedium.com

Vegas Lee’s Liquor Owner Dead

The owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor was killed in a car accident on Friday morning. According to the company Lee’s Liquor, the crash happened late Friday morning in West Wendover near the Nevada-Utah border. Lee served as CEO of the retailer with 23 locations throughout Nevada. Lee’s father, company founder Hae Un Lee, died in late August after battling pancreatic cancer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
wbrc.com

Two killed in Hoover car crash

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that a pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling on Montgomery Highway, just north of Parkway Lake Drive, when it lost control and struck a guardrail. Authorities also say the truck hit a tree, trapping the driver inside, while the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say both of the victims died on the scene.
HOOVER, AL
KSN News

Eastern Kansas man killed in car crash Friday

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from eastern Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday. Fifty-seven-year-old Thomas McCarty, of Mound City, was driving his 2004 Toyota Highlander southbound on Kansas Highway 7, just over 600 feet north of Leasure Road, when he drifted off the highway to the right. McCarty overcorrected his car […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Lee
thelivingstonpost.com

Pinckney resident killed in three-car crash

Authorities suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor in a three-car crash on Pinckney Road north of Coon Lake Road in Marion Township at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, that claimed the life of a 50-year-old Pinckney resident. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office,...
PINCKNEY, MI
Rocky Mount Telegram

Driver killed when car crashes into house

A 66-year-old man is dead as a result of the vehicle he was driving having struck a residence in the eastern part of the city on Thursday evening, police said. Dennis Heath was pronounced dead at the scene and a man who had been with him, Dennis Dickens, 40, was taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Cpl. Ricky Jackson said Friday in a news release.
NASH COUNTY, NC
FOX2now.com

Friends and family mourn teens killed and injured in a Ballwin car crash

Friends and family mourn teens killed and injured in a Ballwin car crash. Friends and family mourn teens killed and injured in a Ballwin car crash. Christmas tree sellers not concerned over shortage. Rethinking Retirement: 3 most important questions to ask ahead of retiring. Suspects in Monday car break-ins at...
BALLWIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Liquor Stores#Un#Lee S Discount Liquor#Klas#Las Vegas Lee#Nathan Morgan
WCAX

1 person killed in Hartford car crash

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A single-car crash on the Vermont-New Hampshire border has left one person dead. Police say just after 5 p.m. Saturday, they responded to Interstate 89 in Hartford. They say a car left the roadway and went into the tree line at a high rate of speed.
HARTFORD, VT
CBS Baltimore

Woman Killed In Single-Car Crash In Laurel, Police Say

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A woman died early Thursday morning in a single-car crash in Laurel, Howard County Police said. The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Johns Hopkins Road near Gorman Road, according to the police department. Police said the woman’s car was heading east on Johns Hopkins when it veered from the road and struck a tree. The woman, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word yet on the cause of the deadly crash.
LAUREL, MD
live5news.com

Coroner identifies man killed in car crash in Hollywood area

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died in a car crash in the Hollywood area. Authorities say 77-year-old Rex Kingsley from Hollywood died at Bon Secours Saint Francis Hospital on Monday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kingsley died from injuries he suffered from a car crash on Highway 162 at 4:10 p.m.
HOLLYWOOD, SC
The Des Moines Register

Boone police officer killed in car crash

A Boone Police Department officer died Saturday in a car crash, the department announced on Facebook. Mario Gonzalez has worked as a part-time officer for the Boone Police Department since 2019, according to a Facebook post from the department. Gonzalez worked full-time for the department from August 2016 to October 2019.
BOONE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
United Nations
CBS LA

8 Arrested, 3,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized After Illegal Growing Operation Found In Sylmar Warehouse

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of running a massive, illegal marijuana manufacturing facility in the Sylmar area. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD Mission Division’s Narcotics Enforcement Detail served a search warrant last Thursday on the Gladstone Avenue warehouse, near Arroyo Street, and found a major marijuana grow operation. More than 3,000 pounds of marijuana, two rifles, a shotgun, a pistol and over $30,000 in cash were seized from the warehouse, and eight people were arrested for unlawful cannabis manufacturing violations. Citizen complaints had tipped narcotics investigators to the illegal marijuana operation in the warehouse, which was part of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WNCT

WNCT

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy