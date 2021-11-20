ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dive into a new Smithsonian exhibit in West Terre Haute

By Ashley Zukokas
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Smithsonian visited West Terre Haute Saturday with a piece of history displaying the Wabash River.

“Waterways” is a traveling exhibit with free-standing panels, electronics and hands-on material. The interactive exhibit dives into where the waterways are and their role in the community.

President of Riverscape Michael Shaw said that “Waterways” is a great opportunity to see the progress in the community.

“It’s giving back to West Terre Haute. We’re thrilled. It’s a great partnership,” Shaw said. “I think it’s a great opportunity for people to see all of the good things happening in West Terre Haute and our community overall.”

The exhibit at the Vigo County School Corporation Administrative office will be available to visit until Jan. 3, 2022. It will then move to its next location.

