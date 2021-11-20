Shell Mound, 11/20

Today, we were swinging for the fence, using mullet as large as 15 inches. I arrived at my boat at 8 and Marathon Mike had it in the water, loaded with a few dozen mullet and six dozen Shrimp. We fished docks and bridges in the St. Lucie River targeting Snook over 40 inches. We actually hooked a few, although the bats weren’t big enough, they were breaking 55 lb. braid and 60 lb. fluorocarbon leader. It was still fun watching big Snook blow up on the baits and playing tug o war with them. We did land three nice Snook (not close to 40 inches), two were slot, although released. I don’t normally post pictures of Jacks, although these two were trophies and provided some great entertainment and a great workout for Mike. I was instrumental in his success by bringing the boat around pilings where he could pass the rod around them without getting cut off. It was like a three ring circus, especially with the crazy afternoon wind. I had to call it a day at 5, after nine hours of fishing.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO