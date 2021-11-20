ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Shell Mound, 11/20

By ivn gville Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 4 days ago

Wow. Got there just after 10, not quite two hours into the incoming tide and I've never seen it so low. Like 50 feet of mud in front of...

forums.floridasportsman.com

floridasportsman.com

Fishing with a newbie

We have a program at Naples Fishing where we take out. a new member more or less to acquaint the"snowbird" with. Backcountry fishing.The Newbie(age83) shows up with rods. more suited for Great Whites than reds or trout. Of course,attached to his line is the famed"New Jersey. rig",that being a swivel,a...
NAPLES, FL
floridasportsman.com

Late November Florida inshore nearshore fishing

As we approach the cooler months our Florida fishing is still fantastic. Let's take a look at some proud anglers who love to show what they have been catching. The colder it gets the better the Sheepshead fishing:. Check out the color on these Redfish:. They are getting BIG:. Big,...
FLORIDA STATE
floridasportsman.com

When swinging for the fence, bring a big bat!

Today, we were swinging for the fence, using mullet as large as 15 inches. I arrived at my boat at 8 and Marathon Mike had it in the water, loaded with a few dozen mullet and six dozen Shrimp. We fished docks and bridges in the St. Lucie River targeting Snook over 40 inches. We actually hooked a few, although the bats weren’t big enough, they were breaking 55 lb. braid and 60 lb. fluorocarbon leader. It was still fun watching big Snook blow up on the baits and playing tug o war with them. We did land three nice Snook (not close to 40 inches), two were slot, although released. I don’t normally post pictures of Jacks, although these two were trophies and provided some great entertainment and a great workout for Mike. I was instrumental in his success by bringing the boat around pilings where he could pass the rod around them without getting cut off. It was like a three ring circus, especially with the crazy afternoon wind. I had to call it a day at 5, after nine hours of fishing.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Tomorrow's the Day!!!

...Doe weekend on private land!! I might actually have a chance at shooting a Deer for the first time in 40 years. I really dont see how you Deer hunters do it though, sitting in a tree for days for 1 shot. Gimme a flock of Ringnecks droppin at Mach 5 or a thunderous Gobble in the Palmettos 30 yards away.
HOBBIES
#Catfish#Shell Mound
floridasportsman.com

Sunday 11/21

Fished the incoming tide. Started south of round key on the outside. Wife caught slot snook to start off. I picked up 3 nice trout in the same spot with multiple lady fish thrown in the mix. Went and checked another spot north of round key, still fishing the outside. Picked up another snook and a few more trout.
HOBBIES
floridasportsman.com

Grouper setup

It's pretty obvious from my last trip that I don't have the equipment to handle big groupers. I realize everyone has their favorite setup. I'm just looking for ideas on a good rod and reel for big groupers. Any technical advice (max drag, star vs. lever, etc., 2 speed, etc.) would be helpful.
floridasportsman.com

Early sheeps?

Thinking about going over and trying some rock piles and stuff for sheepshead tomorrow. Anyone having some success or hearing anything?. I fish rock piles by boat, and over the last several weeks have only been getting 3 to 5 per trip, about one per every two locations tried, so seems they were scattered, or else I don't know the good spots yet. But yesterday after fishing 4.5hrs and only getting two, finally stumbled across a school and got 9 in the last 1.5hrs. Of the 11, only 5 were keepers.
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Fix upper boat for Sale

I'm not a mechanic but mostly cosmetic. Last time I put the boat in the water this year, cranked up without much effort. Been in garage until summer 2020, has cover that was recently removed. 3k obo. Any questions lmk.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
floridasportsman.com

dang duck hunters

Rolled into parking lot saturday morning at the wma i wrecked the snipe at last weekend and 12 trucks parked there already at 6.15 am it was going off till bout 8.30 ducks everywhere had to walk almost mile and a half to find some ponds that didnt have 2 or 4 or 6 lunatics hiding around them. anyway scraped together 4 snipe 1 mottled 1 teal but talk about crowded last weekend one truck and they were hog hunting. crappy weather but good hunting for all. oh the wma is called *&^**()_$#@! ^^%$% trail number /?
ANIMALS
floridasportsman.com

Halloween Is Over...

I think they are trying to give you covid, it's a conspiracy!. I've hunted hard this season and have yet to put a Racked Buck on the ground. Saw 5 Bucks in one day last month but only one Racked Buck.. Last night there were 4 Deer standing 10 ft....
HALLOWEEN
floridasportsman.com

Polk county Winter Haven bass

After waiting for about 25 years im finally am going to spend part of my winter in Florida. Im from Wisconsin. I am going to stay in Winter Haven for the months of February and March can you folks help me out a bit. I will be bringing a boat and mainly looking to catch bass. Lakes would be helpful a few tips for fishing the lake would be great.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
floridasportsman.com

Florida Wild boar hunting with Trophy Hammock Outfitters

Florida Wild boar hunting with Trophy Hammock Outfitters. As a Florida native who grew up in the forties I remember a Florida a lot different from the Florida we know today. I rabbit, squirrel, dove and quail hunted within walking distance of my house; deer and hogs were five miles away.
FLORIDA STATE
floridasportsman.com

Dog Correction/Training collars

Make sure he is solid on all commands before you use the e-collar. It’s only used to reinforce known commands. You can get him use to wearing it at anytime, just don’t use it until he’s ready. Lots of good information out there on how to train step by step( youtube or videos)... It’s a marathon not a race,good luck and have fun. My lab is 10 years old now and retired. Think I paid around $250 for this collar, works well and has many levels of stimulation.
PETS
floridasportsman.com

Boat Pricing

I looked at Carolina Skiffs about a year ago and ten year old used ones are more than I paid for a new one in 2000. I decided any fishing I do will be with a charter captain. Cheaper in the long run. I need to look again and see...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
floridasportsman.com

Get Bit Outdoors / Custom Rod Building Supply - Black Friday Starts Now!!

Our family couldn't be more thankful for you and all the support you've shown us. We hope you and your family have a wonderful Thanksgiving eating great food and making memories. Use Coupon Code: Turkey21 To Enjoy our BIGGEST SALE OF THE YEAR! It is our way of saying thank...
SHOPPING
floridasportsman.com

Underfunded FWC's priorities.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) TrophyCatch program will be awarding a brand-new Phoenix Bass Boats Pro 819 to one of five randomly selected finalists. This boat is powered by a 200hp Mercury Marine motor, guided by Lowrance HDLive electronics and Ghost Trolling Motor, anchored by Power-Pole Shallow Water Anchor System, supported by MotorMate and lettered by WrapThis.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

