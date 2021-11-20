ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Manna From Seven distributes meals to over 1800 people for Thanksgiving

By Ashley Zukokas
 9 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One local organization did their part Saturday by having a Thanksgiving food distribution that served over 1800 people.

‘Manna from Seven’ is a local organization that provides assistant with food, offers free haircuts and helping local communities. On Saturday, group volunteers handed out things like pie, cranberry sauce and other food items.

CEO of ‘Manna from Seven’ Susan Seitz said the group is thankful to be able to help the community.

“It’s very difficult to be in a position where your food insecure,” Seitz said. “Which means you don’t know where your next meal, your next bite of food is going to come from. We try to fill that need in whatever form we can.”

‘Manna from Seven’ will also be having a Black Friday free event on Nov. 26 at their location on N. 7th Street.

