Terre Haute Children’s Museum visited by special guest; Emily Meyer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Children’s Museum hosted cross fit day with the 7th most fit 16 year old in the world.

Emily Meyer partnered with the Children’s Museum Saturday to teach children about fitness and wellness with demonstrations. These demonstrations included stations featuring speed, balance, flexibility, and strength.

Emily said this opportunity has given her the chance to help others get into fitness.

“So when I was younger I wasn’t always the healthiest and growing up I got into the sport around like eleven or twelve. So getting into the sport changed the way I lived when I was younger and now changed my life completely,” Meyer said.

