The animated Nostradamus has done it again — or, at least, fan art has. Fans of “The Simpsons” have pointed out yet another instance of the notoriously prophetic show apparently predicting the news years before it occurred, this time with the recent Astroworld tragedy. While aired episodes of the cartoon have previously been credited with anticipating everything from Sept. 11 to Roy Horn being mauled by a tiger, the parallels this time actually don’t have to do with the series itself, but with fan art of it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO