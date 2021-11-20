ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Make Three Roster Moves Ahead of Chargers Game

By Noah Strackbein
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have elevated three players from their practice squad and activated quarterback Ben Roethlisberger from the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Roethlisberger returns are testing positive last Saturday. He is expected to fly out to LA by himself and will start against the Chargers.

The Steelers also elevated safety Karl Joseph, defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and linebacker Delontae Scott for the game. All three are placed on the Active/Inactive list, meaning they will revert back to the practice squad following the game without having to pass through waivers.

Pittsburgh is working to fill depth at three positions after losing T.J. Watt (knee/hip), Isaiahh Loudermilk (groin) and Minkah Fitzpatrick (COVID-19) for Week 11.

The Steelers also placed Kevin Dotson on Injured Reserve with a high-ankle sprain. Dotson will need to miss at least three week before returning to the team.

