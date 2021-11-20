ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Place Kevin Dotson on IR

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on Injured Reserve ahead of their game with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dotson suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions and did not practice throughout the week. Head coach Mike Tomlin said Dotson wasn't ruled out of practice heading into the week but didn't expect much due to the injury.

The Steelers will now miss Dotson for at least the next three weeks before he's eligible to return.

During that time, they will operate with J.C. Hassenauer at left guard with B.J. Finney and Joe Haeg as possible backups.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What Does a Mason Rudolph-Ben Roethlisberger Game Plan Look Like?

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Haeg
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#Steelers Place#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Injured Reserve#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Detroit Lions
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
AllSteelers

Report: Ben Roethlisberger Reported COVID Symptoms to Steelers

Saturday night, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reported his own symptoms of COVID-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network' Ian Rapoport. The team brought him in for a test that showed he was positive for the virus. Roethlisberger was ruled out against the Detroit Lions but has told reporters earlier...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Steelers Expect Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Chargers Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after he tested positive for COVID-19. Fitzpatrick tested positive on Monday following the Detroit Lions game and was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. To be activated back to the team, he will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour span and show no symptoms.
NFL
AllSteelers

Steelers CB Joe Haden Questionable to Return vs. Lions

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden suffered a foot injury in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions and is questionable to return, the team announced. Haden was in the blue medical tent being evaluated by trainers and then attempted to run on the sideline. Afterwards, he was taken...
AllSteelers

Lions Inactives vs. Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Detroit Lions have made five players inactive for Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker Austin Bryant, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, running back Jamaal Williams, linebacker Jessie Lemonier and defensive end Kevin Strong will not playa against the Steelers. Williams is dealing with a thigh injury and...
NFL
AllSteelers

Long List of Steelers Might Not Play vs. Chargers This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting hit hard by injuries and COVID-19 as they begin preparing for the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The Steelers have two positive COVID-19 tests in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Both are reportedly vaccinated and will need to test negative twice within a 24-hour window and show no symptoms to return.
NFL
AllSteelers

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Nothing Clicked vs. Lions

On a cold, rainy afternoon in Western Pennsylvania, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions played to a 16-16 tie. Yes, the 0-8-1 Detroit Lions managed to come to Heinz Field and leave without a loss. Granted, Mason Rudolph started for the Steelers as Ben Roethlisberger entered the COVID protocol Saturday....
AllSteelers

Steelers OL Trai Turner Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Lions

PITTSBURGH -- Trai Turner becomes the fourth Pittsburgh Steelers player to sustain an injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Turner is questionable to return with an ankle injury and was replaced by offensive lineman Joe Haeg. Turner was seen standing on the sideline with fellow lineman Zach Banner, wearing a jacket with his helmet on.
NFL
chatsports.com

Dotson: Steelers’ Rookie Linemen Have Been ‘Very Mature’ In Next-Game Mentality

The performance by the young offensive line on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears was certainly a forgettable one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger was sacked four times and hit 10 times overall in the 29-27 win, and the running game simply wasn’t there down the stretch for a Steelers’ offense that has taken strides forward up front before the obvious step back in Week 9.
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
591
Followers
968
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy