Star Wars Eclipse might be in development. Star Wars Eclipse is the name of a new Star Wars game that is apparently in development at Quantic Dream, the developer best known for games such as Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. The new rumor doesn’t say much about the game, but it does imply that it takes place during the High Republic era, a period of 200 years when the Galactic Republic was at the height of its power. This era is known as the golden age for the Jedi and a time where the exploration and expansion in the Outer Rim Territories were taking place.

