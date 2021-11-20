ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles' Miles Sanders activated off injured reserve, set to play vs. Saints in Week 11

By Bryan DeArdo
CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEagles running back Miles Sanders was activated off of injured reserve in time to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, the team announced Saturday. Sanders has missed the Eagles' past three games with an ankle injury. In the Eagles' first seven games, Sanders rushed for 300 yards while...

www.cbssports.com

