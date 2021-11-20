Watch: Notre Dame adds on as RB Diggs scores against Georgia Tech

The question now is who will score a touchdown next for the Irish. First it was the defense and linebacker Jack Kiser with a pick-6. Then running back Kyren Williams had his turn to find pay-dirt. Tight end Michael Mayer was after, with the longest touchdown score of the day so far, a 52-yard passing play from quarterback Jack Coan.

If you had running back Logan Diggs on your bingo score card, then you’re looking pretty good. The freshman running back has really exploded on the scene and has made his mark. Once again Diggs got into the game early and made his presence felt, with a 5-yard touchdown run to extend the Irish lead to 31-0 over the Yellow Jackets.