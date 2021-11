Plenty to be thankful for this week for these biopharma companies, especially with the influx of cash. This one-year-old biotech is “pioneering the field of Generative Biology,” to program novel protein therapeutics to perform “almost any desired biological function.” And with last week’s massive $370 million Series B round, Generate’s got the cash to beat a path to the clinic for its developmental programs while advancing its technology platform. The platform uses machine-learning tech to understand the underlying genetic code that guides the function of proteins.

