Watch: Notre Dame RB Diggs find the end zone through the air vs GT

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
You have to give Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees a whole lot of credit the last few weeks. Yes, the offense looked fantastic in the season opener against Florida State but they had all off-season to prepare. When you’ re in-season, it’s just different, the time to prepare is much shorter.

One of the biggest reason’s we have seen the offense evolve is due to Rees opting to play two running backs and using plenty of misdirection. This time it was freshman running back Logan Diggs, his second score of the game, on a beautifully called screen play and execution by quarterback Jack Coan, that pushed the Irish lead to 38-0 over Georgia Tech.

