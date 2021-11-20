CCSU 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 22 West Virginia Mountaineers opened their season with an 86-33 win over Saint Francis (Pa.) on Tuesday evening at the WVU Coliseum. West Virginia (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) dominated Saint Francis (0-3, 0-0 NEC) from start to finish in a game that saw the Mountaineers hold the advantage for 39:26 and lead by as many as 54 points. WVU scored 52 of its 86 points in the paint and shot 55.6% from the floor in the game. SFU’s 33 points were the fewest allowed by West Virginia since Kansas State (30) on Jan. 26, 2019.
