CCSU 24, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

This was another game where Virginia Tech didn't come out with all their cylinders firing in the first half but the engine finally got roaring in the second half for the Hokies to win the game by 30 points. The uptick did start in the first half with Virginia Tech finishing it out on an 11-0 run but continued in the second half for players to be able to show off some of their talents.

