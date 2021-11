Thirteen people were shot, one fatally, Monday in Chicago, including two women who were shot, one of them fatally, in Gresham on the South Side. One of the women, 22, was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head in the 8200 block of South Justine Street around 5:30 a.m., Chicago police said. Her name hasn’t been released. Another woman, 20, was on a sidewalk outside with a gunshot wound to her face. She was hospitalized in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said they were looking for a male suspect. No arrests were reported.

