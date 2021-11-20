ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Update: four injured firefighters released from the hospital

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5OkP_0d2uedCK00

Buffalo fire officials say the four firefighters who were hurt in a crash near Main Street and Fillmore Avenue Friday evening, have all been released from the hospital.

According to investigators, the driver of a car turned in front of the firetruck, causing the fire truck to flip on its side. The car was not struck by the truck, and the driver of the car was uninjured.

The firefighters were all taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for various injuries.

The firetruck received extensive damage. No charges are being filed against the driver of the car that turned in front of the firetruck.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Accidents
County
Erie County, NY
Buffalo, NY
Accidents
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Erie County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy