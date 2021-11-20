ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel returns Palestinian remains after mix up of bodies

ABC News
 4 days ago

Israeli officials confirmed Saturday they successfully returned the remains of a 14-year-old Palestinian after mistakenly handing back a different corpse to the teenager’s family the previous evening. Amjad Abu Sultan was killed last month while allegedly throwing firebombs in the occupied West Bank.

About a dozen Palestinians chanting “greeting to the martyr” gathered around the body after it was handed over to the Palestinian side at an Israeli military checkpoint near the West Bank city of Bethlehem. They wrapped the remains with Palestinian flag and an ambulance carried the body away.

Friday’s error, described by the army as an “unfortunate mistake”, sharpened focus on Israel’s controversial policy of withholding remains of Palestinians killed while allegedly carrying out attacks. Israel says the policy serves as a deterrent for future attacks and leverage for prisoner exchanges, while rights groups say the action is a form of collective punishment inflicted on grieving families.

Israel agreed to return the bodies of Abu Sultan and Isra Khazimia Friday citing “humanitarian grounds.” Abu Sultan was a minor when he committed his alleged attack while Isra Khazimia was reported to have had mental health issues.

Earlier Saturday, Amjad’s father told The Associated Press the family notified the army of the mistake upon receiving the body at a checkpoint near Bethlehem.

“My son was 14 years old and the other body was that of a 30- or 40-year-old,” said Ussama Abu Sultan. The identity of the other body remains unknown.

In a statement issued Friday, the Israeli army apologized for its “unfortunate mistake” and said the error is being reviewed.

Abu Sultan, 14, was killed in October while attempting to throw firebombs at cars near an Israel settlement, the army said. Khazimia was shot dead by Israeli police in September after she allegedly attempted to stab an officer in Jerusalem’s Old City. Her body was buried Saturday in her family village of Qabatiya in the Northern West Bank.

Israel has a long record of trading prisoners and bodies with its enemies and has made clear its intentions to retrieve the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas who rule the Gaza Strip.

Israel is currently withholding around 80 Palestinian bodies, according to the Palestinian rights group The Jerusalem Legal Aid and Human Rights Center. With many eventually buried in unnamed gravies across a number of secret cemeteries, the rights group says they have been other cases where Israeli authorities struggled to locate or identify Palestinian bodies.

TIME

Christian Archaeologists Wanted to Excavate the Biblical Past. They Ended Up Sparking Today's Strife in Jerusalem

When an Israeli court ruled last month that Jews could pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem—if it was done quietly—the surprise decision seemed sure to spark yet another round of unrest in a city that in May endured some of its worst violence in years . Palestinians and the governments of Turkey and Egypt immediately condemned a decision that devout Jews hailed as a victory for religious freedom. A judge then quickly reimposed the longstanding prayer ban, narrowly averting an international crisis.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Sheikh Jarrah Exemplifies Why Palestinians will Remain Stateless

Many critics of Israel have joined Hamas and the Palestinian Authority in denouncing Israel because courts have determined that a group of Palestinian families is illegally living in homes owned by Jews in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. Rather than accept a compromise offered by the Supreme Court that...
MIDDLE EAST
thelastamericanvagabond.com

Israel Orders The Demolition Of 58 Palestinian Homes In Jerusalem

Israeli settler organisations, in collaboration with the Jerusalem municipality, continue to force Palestinian families into the streets, either replacing them with illegal Jewish settlers or demolishing their homes. The latest in the saga of destruction of Palestinian neighborhoods is taking place in Silwan. This Thursday, Israel’s Jerusalem Municipality rejected an...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Mideast Quartet: Israel, Palestinians Must Tackle Violence

Middle East mediators are urging Israel and the Palestinians to address an array of challenges — ongoing violence in the West Bank, the advancement of new settlement units in Palestinian territories, and “the untenable fiscal crisis within the Palestinian Authority.”. UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The so-called Quartet of Middle East...
MIDDLE EAST
Columbian

Palestinian PM to Israel: Only two-state solution can end ‘apartheid’

RAMALLAH, West Bank — The Palestinian prime minister warned Israel on Wednesday that its refusal to accept a two-state solution to the century-old conflict would perpetuate a system of “apartheid” and eventually result in a one-state reality in which Israel loses its Jewish character. The Israeli government consists of parties...
MIDDLE EAST
kdal610.com

Palestinian doctor revives case against Israel over daughters killed in Gaza

GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A Palestinian doctor appealed to Israel’s Supreme Court on Monday for compensation over the killing of his three daughters and a niece in an Israeli strike in Gaza in 2009. Israel has long acknowledged that one of its tanks killed the four during a three-week offensive against...
MIDDLE EAST
Chronicle

Silencing supporters of Israel does not further the Palestinian cause

The recent controversy surrounding DSG’s decision to revoke the charter of Students Supporting Israel (SSI) has demonstrated our inability as a student body to support productive dialogue and education on Israel and Palestine. For those of you who have not been keeping up with the commotion, SSI, a pro-Israel international organization, recently assembled on campus with the mission of promoting Israel and providing educational and open discussion opportunities. Unfortunately, SSI’s missteps and the reaction from Pro-Palestinian groups have led to DSG revoking the charter.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Syria: 2 Civilians Killed, 6 Soldiers Wounded in Israeli Overnight Attack

Two civilians were killed and another civilian and six soldiers were injured in an Israeli attack on Homs in Syria’s central region, SANA reported Wednesday morning. The official Syrian news agency cited a military source that reported that “at about 01:26 AM Wednesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a wave of missiles from the direction of northeastern Beirut, targeting some posts in the central region, and our air defenses intercepted the missiles and downed most of them.”
MILITARY
AFP

Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

When Sudan's top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony Sunday, he did not reverse last month's coup d'etat so much as "whitewash" it, say analysts. Releasing frail-looking Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from house arrest may have eased pressure from the international community, but the episode ultimately proved the military's grip on power, they warn. "The coming cabinet will be under the threat of a coup every day. They are effectively at the mercy of the military," Magdi al-Gizouli, a Sudan expert at the Rift Valley Institute, told AFP. "It's a complete capitulation of the prime minister and his allies."
WORLD
ABC News

Israel, Belgium clash over settlement products labeling

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel's deputy foreign minister canceled meetings with Belgian officials on Wednesday after a decision by Brussels earlier this week to begin labeling products made in Jewish West Bank settlements. Idan Roll said on Twitter he was scrapping meetings with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and parliament during...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Israel Plans Settlement for East Jerusalem, Palestinians Protest

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel gave initial approval on Wednesday for thousands of new settlement homes that would cement occupied West Bank lands within its municipal boundaries around Jerusalem, drawing a Palestinian demand that Washington intervene. Most world powers deem the Israeli settlements illegal for taking in territory where Palestinians seek...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Syria Reports Fourth Israeli Attack This Month, Says Two Killed

CAIRO (Reuters) -An Israeli air strike in Syria killed two people and wounded seven others including six soldiers on Wednesday, Syrian state media said, in the fourth Israeli attack reported by Syria this month. An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report. Israel has mounted frequent attacks against...
MIDDLE EAST
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
ABC News

