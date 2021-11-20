ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrard County, KY

Garrard County Food Pantry continues to rebound after fire

By Austin Pollack
 4 days ago
It has been almost a week since a woman allegedly set the Garrard County Food Pantry on fire .

There were turkeys and Thanksgiving meals ruined. With less than a week to go until Thanksgiving, we have an update on how they're doing with donations.

"It's a total loss right now, we lost everything," Gregory Cash told LEX 18 last week.

"I've seen the community come together like I've never seen it before," Cash said on Friday.

Things seem to be a bit on the mend. Cash says donations the week after the fire have come from near and far.

"Not just Kentucky like I said, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia," he said. "It's amazing to see the community come together."

They lost 200 turkeys and meals the morning of the fire. This giving season, the community has given back to the ones who have given to them in times of need.

"We had a senior pull up and she said I don't have much, but you can use my freezer space to store turkeys," Cash said.

Cash also added the donations received so far wouldn't all fit in the former location.

"We'd have to find somewhere to store it with everything that has been donated lately," he said.

The inside of the building still just sits with a charred interior and exterior. Once a place of giving and healing now has a damaged facade. However, it's a reminder that it's just a building and the purpose is stronger than ever.

"It made us stronger, that's exactly right," Cash said.

