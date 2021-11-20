ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ange Postecoglou makes brilliant Celtic claim after reaching final

By Sourav Mahanty
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ange Postecoglou arrived as Celtic manager after the club’s unsuccessful attempt to appoint Eddie Howe, it is safe to say that most fans were not excited by the decision. Despite his unquestioned success in both Japan and Australia, the 56-year-old did not have much experience in Europe and many questioned...

thecelticbhoys.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ange Postecoglou: Celtic boss undistracted by Steven Gerrard move

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says "you can't afford to be looking over your fence" as Steven Gerrard's departure from Rangers is confirmed. Gerrard left for the English Premier League side on Thursday, but - speaking on Wednesday - Postecoglou said his "laser" focus remains on his own job. Celtic trail...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Celtic: 3 players who can play a bigger role for Ange Postecoglou

Following this international break, Celtic have a long stretch of games coming up which they will have to navigate through. As we all know, they do not have the deepest squad at this point of time and as a result, a few injuries could end up having a huge effect on Ange Postecoglou’s side. We have already seen them struggle without Kyogo and Callum McGregor earlier in the season.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

“I didn’t get invited to people’s house in Japan,” Ange Postecoglou tells The Celtic Star

The Celtic Star yesterday asked Ange Postecoglou about the comparison between Japanese and Scottish football, in terms of the culture the way the games are reported and the standard of football in the two leagues. And we wanted to know if the Celtic manager could see a player for the Scottish Premiership being transferred to a club in Japan and being a success in the J-League.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Ange Postecoglou
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou admits Celtic duo could leave on loan

Celtic do not have the deepest squad right now, which has meant that Ange Postecoglou has not had the chance to rotate his team too much till now and has had to stick with a limited number of players for the most part this season. But even then, there are some players who have not gotten their chance in the first-team this season and could have to look elsewhere in search of playing time.
SOCCER
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou: New Celtic boss winning over hearts and minds

In late May, Ange Postecoglou was tucked away in distant Japan, half-way through a J-League campaign and looking to re-establish Yokohama F. Marino’s domestic dominance. In European terms, an unproven force from an inferior footballing world. Eddie Howe, seen as a reputable figure in the contemporary game, was locked in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Sports#Scottish League Cup#Football#Celtic#Parkhead#Hoops
FanSided

Ange Postecoglou gives exciting update on struggling Celtic star

Celtic have had their fair share of injury problems in recent times. And considering the lack of depth in the squad, Ange Postecoglou as well as the players deserve a lot of credit for the position that the Hoops are in at the moment. It might not be ideal but it is certainly strong position to be in, and there is a lot of promise surrounding the future.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Ange Postecoglou delighted to have James Forrest back in the Celtic fold

Ange Postecoglou expects his patience with James Forrest to reap dividends after the winger came off the bench to take Celtic into the Premier Sports Cup final. The Scotland international netted the only goal against St Johnstone from close range four minutes after coming on as a 69th-minute substitute. Forrest...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Celtic manager makes brilliant Tom Rogic prediction

When Celtic let Ryan Christie leave in the summer and did not sign a replacement, many felt that the club could find themselves in trouble. The Scottish midfielder had been a huge part of this team for years and had also played some tremendous football ever since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as manager in the summer. But one man who has filled in for him quite well is Tom Rogic.
SOCCER
The Independent

Ange Postecoglou urges Celtic to be bold against Bayer Leverkusen

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is adamant his team must take a bold approach in Thursday’s crucial Europa League match away to Bayer Leverkusen.Depending what happens in the other Group G match between Real Betis and Ferencvaros, the Hoops are likely to require a win in Germany to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout phase.Postecoglou knows it is a formidable test against opponents who won 4-0 at Celtic Park almost two months ago, but – with his team unbeaten in nine matches since then – the bullish Australian has no intention of adopting a safety-first mindset.He said: “We’ll...
SOCCER
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Celtic must make a move for brilliant Millwall star in January

This January promises to be one of the most exciting in Celtic’s recent history. Ange Postecoglou has done a tremendous job with the cards that he has been dealt but there is no questioning that this squad does not have a lot of depth at the moment and the manager could do with more options in several positions. Thus, one would expect the Hoops to make more additions when the transfer window reopens.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

190K+
Followers
379K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy