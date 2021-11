Paul Heyman once again pushed for Big E to fully separate himself from The New Day while on the ESPR Podcast this week. While E has been on separate brands from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods since the 2020 WWE Draft (give or take a few weeks), the three have always maintained that they are still unified as a trio. But Heyman explained that a split would be just as good for E as it wound up being for Roman Reigns, who was pushed up to main event status not long after The Shield broke up back in 2014.

