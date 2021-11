HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that a pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling on Montgomery Highway, just north of Parkway Lake Drive, when it lost control and struck a guardrail. Authorities also say the truck hit a tree, trapping the driver inside, while the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say both of the victims died on the scene.

HOOVER, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO