ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Silver Alert issued for Milton Morris of Jackson

By Cianna Reeves
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZxG1_0d2udAlA00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Milton Morris of Jackson.

He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in the 3400 block of Casa Grande Circle in Hinds County, wearing a navy blue button-up shirt and navy blue pants.

Milton Morris is believed to be in a 1996 blue Chevrolet Lumina traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Milton Morris suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Milton Morris, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police search for missing 15-year-old

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are working to find a missing 15-year-old boy. Police said Jamaire Wright was last seen at 1408 Washington Street around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23. It is not known what he was wearing when he left the home. Wright is 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs 130 […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Madison mother claims daughter was hit by daycare teacher

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother in Madison spoke to WJTV 12 News after her daughter came home from daycare with a visible bruise on her eye. Katorra Lewis said Madison County deputies are investigating after her three-year-old daughter came home from the Kids’ World Center last week. “My mom sent me a video of […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for Malcolm McArthur of Jackson

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued for Malcolm McArthur has been canceled. Authorities have not released any additional information at this time. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for Malcolm McArthur, 20, of Jackson. McArthur was last seen on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, around […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hinds County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Hinds County, MS
WJTV 12

Two wanted for robbing Popeyes on Robinson Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find two suspects who robbed the Popeyes restaurant on Robinson Street. The robbery happened on Monday, November 22 before 9:30 p.m. According to Officer Sam Brown, two men entered the restaurant wearing masks. They got away with money. Brown stated no one was injured during the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Pearl police officer helps save kidnapped 4-year-old from Alabama

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police said a kidnapped child from Alabama was rescued in Mississippi. According to investigators, police were notified by Birmingham police on November 4 about a kidnapped child. Around 9:00 p.m., police learned the suspects and the child were near the Mississippi state line. Later that night, Pearl Police Officer Donell […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged with armed robbery on Houston Avenue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Houston Avenue. According to Officer Sam Brown, a man was parking on Houston Avenue when the door of his truck hit a silver Honda Accord. The suspect, who has been identified […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Morris
WJTV 12

Copiah County deputies search for ‘Peeping Tom’

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are trying to identify a man accused of voyeurism (Peeping Tom). Surveillance video captured the suspects looking through the window of a home in the Hanson/Hunter/West Street area of Hazlehurst. Investigators said the video was taken around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021. If you know […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jammin’ for the Kids canceled for second year in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Jammin’ for the Kids in Vicksburg has been canceled for a second year due to health concerns. The Vicksburg Post reported organizers anticipated a large crowd for the fundraiser and wanted to avoid any possible health concerns. However, donations are still being accepted. Donations will be given to the children of […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Richland kidnapping suspect arrested after chase

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police announced a kidnapping suspect was arrested after a chase Wednesday morning. Jaquantus L. Quinn has been charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault and kidnapping. The incident happened on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Police said Quinn would appear in court at a later date.
RICHLAND, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Weather#Casa Grande Circle#Jackson Police Department
WJTV 12

Richland police search for kidnapping suspect

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richland police are working to find a man wanted in connection to a kidnapping. Police said Jaquantus L. Quinn, who also goes by the name ‘Brick,’ is wanted for one count of aggravated domestic assault and one count of kidnapping. The incident happened on Sunday, November 21, 2021. According to investigators, […]
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

432 new coronavirus cases, 9 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 432 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with nine additional deaths. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 512,632 with 10,262 deaths. Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi troopers to patrol highways for Thanksgiving 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) will begin the 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period on Wednesday, November 24 at 6:00 a.m. The enforcement period will end on Sunday, November 28 at midnight. According to officials, troopers will focus enforcement efforts on state and federal highways and interstate systems to reduce reckless […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

18-wheeler fire blocks lanes of U.S. 49 in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to an 18-wheeler fire on U.S. 49 in Rankin County on Monday. The fire happened on U.S. 49 at Taylor Hill Road. The incident caused According to MHP, the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 49 were blocked while crews worked to clear the […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Tyree Jones elected Hinds County Sheriff

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County neighbors voted in favor of Tyree Jones to be the next Hinds County sheriff on Tuesday, November 23. The unofficial results of the runoff election showed Jones defeating interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler. Jones currently serves as a captain for the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office. Click here […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water advisory issued for 90 Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced 90 customers have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice. The notice affects the following areas: [5600-5899] Turner Street [1500-1799] Reddix Street [1500-1799] Dewey Street [1500-1724] Truman Street Customers are advised to boil their drinking water until adequate pressure is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy