Silver Alert issued for Milton Morris of Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 57-year-old Milton Morris of Jackson.
He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen Friday, November 19, 2021, at about 6:00 pm in the 3400 block of Casa Grande Circle in Hinds County, wearing a navy blue button-up shirt and navy blue pants.
Milton Morris is believed to be in a 1996 blue Chevrolet Lumina traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Milton Morris suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Milton Morris, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.
