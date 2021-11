Brossoit gave up two goals on 24 shots in a 3-2 win over the Wild on Thursday. Brossoit was perfect through two periods before the Wild tried to mount a comeback in the third. He was just able to hold them off, earning his second win in four appearances this year. The 28-year-old is expected to back up Robin Lehner more often than not -- the irregular playing time makes it tough to roster Brossoit, but he is one of the steadier understudies in the league.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO