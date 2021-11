Talbot will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. Talbot has been a little shaky of late, having posted a sub-par 3.89 GAA and .881 save percentage through his last two starts, but he's picked up back-to-back wins over that span thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 34-year-old backstop will attempt to secure his eighth victory of the season in a road matchup with a Vegas team that's averaging 2.67 goals per game at home this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO