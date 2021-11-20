ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling crease Saturday

 4 days ago

Bobrovsky will be in goal versus the Wild at home Saturday, David Dwork of Local 10...

FanSided

Panthers vs. Penguins preview: Bobrovsky’s back

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins. This is a big game for them, as they will be looking to avoid their third straight loss. The Panthers are certainly happy heading into the contest, though, as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is back and will be starting. He has been absolutely spectacular so far this season. In seven games, he has a 6-0-0 record, 1.72 GAA and .948 SV%. This is the elite kind of goaltending that led the Panthers to sign him in the first place.
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
Ottawa Herald

Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Avalanche (7-5-1) visit the Seattle Kraken (4-11-1) Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Kraken odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Avalanche ride a three-game win streak into...
Sergei Bobrovsky
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Penguins: 3 Options to Replace Casey DeSmith

The Pittsburgh Penguins have encountered an up and down start to the 2021-22 season. There’s been lots of chatter about the injury bug and COVID-19’s ugly face, but there have also been a few players who have not performed to expectations. One, in particular, is backup goaltender Casey DeSmith, and it may be time for Penguins management to find a replacement.
milehighhockey.com

Colorado Avalanche escape Vancouver with a 4-2 victory

After another extended break filled with terrible injury updates the Colorado Avalanche headed to the Pacific Northwest in hopes of keeping their recent momentum alive against the hapless Vancouver Canucks. After a quick start the Avalanche took half of the game off before finding enough firepower to get the job done and seal a 4-2 victory.
chatsports.com

The Panthers are planning to start P.J. Walker on Saturday

P.J. Walker is still expected to start Sunday for the Panthers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Unless you live in a cave or under a rock, you know that the Panthers have signed Cam Newton to a contract. Newton will be the team’s starting quarterback, but it’s quite a bit to ask him to start just three days after signing with the team. Sure, Newton played for the Panthers for nine years, but that was under a different head coach, Ron Rivera, and a completely new offensive system. Newton could have a small package of plays Sunday, assuming he is in game shape, but his best chance to start will be in Week 11 versus the Washington Football Team.
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Guarding crease Saturday

Lehner will get the starting nod for Saturday's home contest against Vancouver, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Lehner is riding a three-game winning streak, stopping a combined 99 of 104 shots during that span. On the year, he's sporting a solid .919 save percentage and 2.72 GAA through 11 appearances. Lehner is 3-3-0 with a 2.83 GAA in six home outings this season.
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Guarding crease Sunday

Gibson will get the starting nod for Sunday's home tilt with the Canucks. Despite coughing up four goals on 25 shots against Seattle on Thursday, Gibson extended his current winning streak to five games. He owns a strong 1.78 GAA and .940 save percentage during that span. In his last outing against Vancouver, Gibson turned away 41 of 43 shots in a victory.
chatsports.com

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Panthers-Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are on top of the NFC with an 8-1 record where as the Carolina Panthers are on the bottom of the NFC South at 4-5. No matter what their records are, the Cardinals should not be complacent or gloat heading into Sunday. As the world watched on Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins pulled off a huge upset over the Baltimore Ravens and last weekend when the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Buffalo Bills, no games are in the bag or guaranteed.
NHL

Avalanche Returns to Home to Host Senators

The Colorado Avalanche begins a three-game homestand Monday versus the Ottawa Senators. This is the first matchup between the two clubs since February 11, 2020. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The Avs brought home their first victory against the NHL's 32nd expansion team, the...
Great Bend Tribune

Panther Gruber signs with Neosho Panthers

Great Bend Panther righthanded pitcher Chayse Gruber signs a letter of intent to play baseball with the Neosho County Panthers. Joining Gruber are his father Corey Chansler, his mother Brandi Gruber, his brother Kellan Chansler and Great Bend baseball coach Randy Beck. Gruber (1-3) posted a 3.54 ERA in 2020.
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frank Vatrano: Carries Panthers to victory

Vatrano registered two goals and an assist Saturday, helping the Panthers to a 5-4 win over the Wild. The Panthers have rattled off 10 straight wins at home with Vatrano, a third-line winger, being the latest hero in Sunrise. There are concerns about Vatrano's ability to remain productive offensively seeing as how he's only averaging 11:55 of ice time, but he's a nice budget option in DFS settings as the owner of six goals and two assists through 18 games.
CBS Denver

CBS Sports NHL Power Rankings Boost Avs Back Up To The Top 10 Ahead Of Thanksgiving

(CBS4) – The Colorado Avalanche are riding a 5-game win streak and coming off an exciting 7-5 win over the Ottawa Senators. That has placed positive notice back on the Avs, and at a time when the hockey team’s superstar is watching from the bleachers. Heading into the Thanksgiving week with a step ahead on the ice is always considered a notable measure of a team nearing the halfway mark of the NHL season. The CBS Sports pre-Thanksgiving NHL rankings boosted the Avs up three spots to put them at No. 10, as the league’s contenders come into focus. Alex Newhook of...
