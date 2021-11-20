Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Patrolling crease Saturday

P.J. Walker is still expected to start Sunday for the Panthers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Unless you live in a cave or under a rock, you know that the Panthers have signed Cam Newton to a contract. Newton will be the team’s starting quarterback, but it’s quite a bit to ask him to start just three days after signing with the team. Sure, Newton played for the Panthers for nine years, but that was under a different head coach, Ron Rivera, and a completely new offensive system. Newton could have a small package of plays Sunday, assuming he is in game shape, but his best chance to start will be in Week 11 versus the Washington Football Team.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO