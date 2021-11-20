ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady trying to avoid his first 3-game skid in nearly 2 decades

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDMnv_0d2ucrWW00
Tom Brady (12) and the Bucs haven't won since their 38-3 home romp of the Bears on Oct. 24. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — A day after his team’s loss to Washington last weekend, Tom Brady spoke on his podcast of the soaring expectations that have accompanied his success, and how wins these days elicit more relief than joy.

Stands to reason, then, the seven-time world champ occasionally would like to remind humanity that he’s — well — human.

Or would he?

“I prefer to just win and erase that from peoples’ minds,” he said Saturday after practice.

Bottom line, the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback simply doesn’t wear mere mortality well, nor has he had to for a significant stretch in his career. Not since 2002 — Brady’s first full season as a starter — has he lost more than two games in a row. That year featured a four-game skid beginning with a Sept. 29 loss at San Diego and ending with a Nov. 3 triumph at Buffalo.

That’s 41 days between victories.

Saturday marked his 27th day since the Bucs’ last win, the 38-3 home romp of the Bears.

“It feels like most teams when you don’t win,” said Brady, who tries to avoid his first three-game skid in 19 years when the Bucs host the Giants on Monday night. “It’s just not nearly as fun, putting all the work in, and us trying to really grind to get it right, and we’re not doing what it takes on the field in order to win.”

Clearly, the mini-skid has been an ensemble effort, at times devoid of discipline (11 penalties in a 36-27 loss at New Orleans), passion (per Bruce Arians) and third-down defense (Washington was 11-of-19 on third down in its 29-19 win).

Count Brady as complicit. His four interceptions the last two games are one more than his total in the first seven contests. When he was leveled by Washington defensive tackle Jonathan Allen upon releasing a pass on the game’s third play, he spent nearly the rest of the day spurning downfield shots for check-down throws.

His average yards gained per pass attempt (5.0) were his lowest of the season, according to Pro Football Reference.

“They did a good job,” said Brady, who can end this current slide against the same franchise that snapped his most glorious win streak (in Super Bowl 43, when the Giants stunned the undefeated Patriots).

“There’s definitely some throws that I wish I could’ve held on to the ball longer to throw more intermediate passes, I would say. But I’ve got to do a good job of getting the ball to the guys who are open and just putting ourselves in a position to find the open guy and make a good throw. So I certainly can do a better job of that than I did last week.”

On Friday, Brady was given a veteran’s day off — his first of the season — by Arians. Yet he was out there, and as practice concluded, was seen presiding over a brief offensive walk-through.

Call it a snapshot of urgency, a guy taking every measure to fumigate the smog in his rarefied air.

“When you’re a good team there’s no big-time joy of winning,” Arians said. “You just (say), ‘Okay, let’s get the next one.’ And when you lose, it’s double. Any team that I’ve been on that has high expectations, that’s pretty much the case.”

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Young Tom Brady vs. Old Tom Brady: Game 9 comparison

C’mon now, Tom Brady can’t really be better than ever at age 44, can he? Common sense says no, but the numbers would disagree. Brady’s performance in his debut season in Tampa Bay last year exceeded the 16-game averages for his career. With that in mind, we figured it might be fun to compare Brady’s weekly numbers in 2021 (at 44) with his stats in 2011 (at 34) and 2001 (at 24).
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Rob Gronkowski returns and all is right with the Bucs vs. Giants

TAMPA — Considering how wobbly the Bucs looked in losing two games in a row to New Orleans and Washington, it was good to see a sturdy Rob Gronkowski return to the lineup. The Bucs tight end hadn’t played a full game since he fractured three ribs and cracked another in a Week 3 loss against the Rams in Los Angeles.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Mike Evans breaks out his Monday night mojo again

TAMPA — Even as he was achieving a bit of Tampa Bay immortality Monday night, Mike Evans was extending a streak of prime-time proficiency overlooked by many. The eighth-year receiver now has at least one touchdown catch in each of his six career Monday Night Football appearances. The latest, of...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Bucs
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Jason Garrett Says Tom Brady Is 'The Best That's Ever Walked'

Jason Garrett just unloaded the highest compliment possible on Tom Brady ... saying the Bucs quarterback is the best football player "that's ever walked." The Giants offensive coordinator laid down the praise for the Tampa Bay superstar at his weekly press conference Thursday ... just three days before NY plays TB12 in Florida.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bucs QB Tom Brady Reveals His Favorite NFL Team to Beat

It took 22 years and two teams, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has finally accomplished a milestone that not many people can lay claim to. Brady has beaten all 32 NFL teams at least once, including the New England Patriots, with whom he spent 20 of his seasons, that win coming earlier his year.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
49K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy