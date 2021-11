IN THE APPLE CUP on Friday, a whole lot hangs in the balance for Washington State. The Cougs are going bowling but everything from the Rose Bowl to the Los Angeles Bowl remains on the table. Jake Dickert by winning two of three Pac-12 games is making a strong bid to have his interim label removed and now he faces his biggest challenge yet – bringing the Apple Cup home to Pullman for the first time since 2012.

