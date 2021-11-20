Virginia Beach's Winter Shelter program holds pre-screening events for adults experiencing homelessness

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The City of Virginia Beach's Winter Shelter program has upcoming pre-screening events for adults in need of overnight shelter.

The program provides those experiencing homelessness warm shleter each night at various local faith organizations.

Pre-screening will be held on November 22 and 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Housing Resource Center, 104 N. Witchduck Road, and PiN Ministry, 1164 Millers Lane, Suite A.

The city says the purpose of pre-screening is to help determine how many people will need the program and to identify the most vulnerable. City officials say it does not guarantee placement in the shelter.

The Winter Shelter program begins Wednesday, November 24.

After the pre-screening process, those in need of shelter will still need to check in each night. Spots are provided through random selection (not first-come, first-served).

Here is a look at the city's check-in times and locations:



Days Check-In Time Where to Check In: Monday - Friday 5 – 6 p.m. Housing Resource Center Day Services 104 N. Witchduck Road Saturday, Sunday and Holidays 5 – 6 p.m. PiN Ministry 1164 Millers Lane, Suite A

Transportation is provided from the check-in location to the shelter site. One bag is allowed that is able to fit underneath the bus seat or on lap.

For more information about the Winter Shelter program, contact PiN Ministry at 757-962-3567.

Families with children experiencing homelessness who need overnight shelter should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

