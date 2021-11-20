ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 amazing side dish ideas to spice up your Thanksgiving this year

 4 days ago

Allrecipes

Side dish recipes to complement any main course

Matching the right side dish to your main course is as nuanced as a wine-pairing. Sides serve to balance out flavors, textures, and colors of entrees, while also rounding out the nutritional benefits of a meal.

Stacker compiled a list of side dish recipes from Allrecipes . Here, vegetables take their rightful place at center stage to show off their complex array of flavors. Keep reading for 50 fresh ideas to round out your next meal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEfNi_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Lebanese Radish Salad

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 4 cups
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269YbP_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Spring Pea Medley with Edible Bowl

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGAOy_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Grilled Radicchio with Blue Cheese

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ahTGf_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Hasselback Potatoes

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 55 mins
- Total: 75 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cbHAC_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Lemon Couscous

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

Allrecipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x6uXH_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYV35_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Gluten-Free Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms (Fior di Zucca Ripieni)

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 mins
- Total: 17 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 10 stuffed blossoms
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jXw4U_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

How to Make Perfect Polenta

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Additional: 5 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPcPO_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Easy Coleslaw Dressing

- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtPvp_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Alfredo Sauce

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cDHGX_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 3
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRJwh_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Basic Mashed Potatoes

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmnlH_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Best Steak Marinade in Existence

- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 1/3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssmow_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czU0W_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Best Fried Green Tomatoes

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqiDS_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 quart sauce
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n493X_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Microwave Baked Potato

- Prep: 1 min
- Cook: 11 mins
- Total: 12 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 serving
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RFPxB_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Microwave Corn on the Cob

- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 serving
- Number of ingredients: 1
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRAeA_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Low-Carb, Twice-Baked Cauliflower Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkhrN_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=020ves_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpi7G_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNQ14_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DzX3_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Pickled Beets

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 60
- Yield: 10 (1 pint) jars
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAND6_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zKjb_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Sarah's Applesauce

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enI2x_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Quick Tartar Sauce

- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXyI8_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Old Fashioned Onion Rings

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 3 mins
- Total: 18 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 serving
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oK5WF_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Simple Teriyaki Sauce

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 6 mins
- Total: 11 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: cups
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gO7jj_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

A Very Popular BBQ Sauce

- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 32
- Yield: 4 cups
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaphT_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes

- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 60 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKIHI_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSz4T_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Mexican Rice II

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Muw1G_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Yellow Squash Casserole

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 1 - 9x13 inch pan
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MZy0a_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Emily's Famous Hash Browns

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDcXH_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Best Spanish Rice

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOp0R_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07eCnj_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21icAB_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Superb Sauteed Mushrooms

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEK53_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Strawberry Jam

- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 40
- Yield: 5 cups
- Number of ingredients: 3
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BN4xK_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Simple Syrup

- Prep: 1 min
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 19 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 1 1/3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 2
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0cyC_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Garlic Aioli

- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R76kh_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Sauteed Garden Fresh Green Beans

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfPx4_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Pan-Fried Asparagus

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 5 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O5bIg_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Glazed Carrots

- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SW95X_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Garlic Butter

- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZ8D9_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

The Best Steak Marinade

- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 1 cup marinade
- Number of ingredients: 7
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B1iSs_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Cream Corn Like No Other

- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
- Read more about the recipe here

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fqp3l_0d2ubsN200
Allrecipes

Simple Chicken Brine

- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 1 gallon
- Number of ingredients: 5
- Read more about the recipe here

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

