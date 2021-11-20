50 amazing side dish ideas to spice up your Thanksgiving this year
Side dish recipes to complement any main course
Matching the right side dish to your main course is as nuanced as a wine-pairing. Sides serve to balance out flavors, textures, and colors of entrees, while also rounding out the nutritional benefits of a meal.
Stacker compiled a list of side dish recipes from Allrecipes . Here, vegetables take their rightful place at center stage to show off their complex array of flavors. Keep reading for 50 fresh ideas to round out your next meal
Lebanese Radish Salad
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 4 cups
- Number of ingredients: 7
Lebanese Radish Salad
Spring Pea Medley with Edible Bowl
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Spring Pea Medley with Edible Bowl
Grilled Radicchio with Blue Cheese
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Grilled Radicchio with Blue Cheese
Hasselback Potatoes
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 55 mins
- Total: 75 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
Hasselback Potatoes
Lemon Couscous
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Lemon Couscous
Tomato Zucchini Casserole
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 55 mins
- Total: 75 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 Servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
Tomato Zucchini Casserole
Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Greek-Style Lemon Roasted Potatoes
Gluten-Free Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms (Fior di Zucca Ripieni)
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 2 mins
- Total: 17 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 10 stuffed blossoms
- Number of ingredients: 10
- Read more about the recipe here
How to Make Perfect Polenta
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Additional: 5 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
How to Make Perfect Polenta
Easy Coleslaw Dressing
- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Easy Coleslaw Dressing
Alfredo Sauce
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
Alfredo Sauce
Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 3
Jamie's Sweet and Easy Corn on the Cob
Basic Mashed Potatoes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
Basic Mashed Potatoes
Best Steak Marinade in Existence
- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 1/3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 10
Best Steak Marinade in Existence
Best Fried Green Tomatoes
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Best Fried Green Tomatoes
Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 quart sauce
- Number of ingredients: 8
Spaghetti Sauce with Fresh Tomatoes
Microwave Baked Potato
- Prep: 1 min
- Cook: 11 mins
- Total: 12 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 serving
- Number of ingredients: 5
Microwave Baked Potato
Microwave Corn on the Cob
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 1
- Yield: 1 serving
- Number of ingredients: 1
Microwave Corn on the Cob
Low-Carb, Twice-Baked Cauliflower Casserole
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 40 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Low-Carb, Twice-Baked Cauliflower Casserole
Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 2
- Yield: 2 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
Air Fryer One-Bite Roasted Potatoes
Buttery Garlic Green Beans
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 20 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
Buttery Garlic Green Beans
Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 10 mins
- Total: 1 hr 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce
Pickled Beets
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 60
- Yield: 10 (1 pint) jars
- Number of ingredients: 5
Pickled Beets
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash
Sarah's Applesauce
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
Sarah's Applesauce
Quick Tartar Sauce
- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 4
Quick Tartar Sauce
Old Fashioned Onion Rings
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 3 mins
- Total: 18 mins
- Servings: 3
- Yield: 3 serving
- Number of ingredients: 9
Old Fashioned Onion Rings
Simple Teriyaki Sauce
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 6 mins
- Total: 11 mins
- Servings: 12
- Yield: cups
- Number of ingredients: 8
Simple Teriyaki Sauce
A Very Popular BBQ Sauce
- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 32
- Yield: 4 cups
- Number of ingredients: 10
A Very Popular BBQ Sauce
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 30 mins
- Total: 1 hr 60 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Creamy Au Gratin Potatoes
Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce
Mexican Rice II
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
Mexican Rice II
Yellow Squash Casserole
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 10
- Yield: 1 - 9x13 inch pan
- Number of ingredients: 10
Yellow Squash Casserole
Emily's Famous Hash Browns
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Emily's Famous Hash Browns
Best Spanish Rice
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 5
- Yield: 5 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
Best Spanish Rice
Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 15 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Ultimate Twice Baked Potatoes
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 60 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Superb Sauteed Mushrooms
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
Superb Sauteed Mushrooms
Strawberry Jam
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 40
- Yield: 5 cups
- Number of ingredients: 3
Strawberry Jam
Simple Syrup
- Prep: 1 min
- Cook: 10 mins
- Additional: 19 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 1 1/3 cups
- Number of ingredients: 2
Simple Syrup
Garlic Aioli
- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 30 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 5
Garlic Aioli
Sauteed Garden Fresh Green Beans
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 5 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Sauteed Garden Fresh Green Beans
Pan-Fried Asparagus
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 5 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
Pan-Fried Asparagus
Glazed Carrots
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 25 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
Glazed Carrots
Garlic Butter
- Prep: 10 mins
- Total: 10 mins
- Servings: 16
- Yield: 1 cup
- Number of ingredients: 7
Garlic Butter
The Best Steak Marinade
- Prep: 5 mins
- Total: 5 mins
- Servings: 4
- Yield: 1 cup marinade
- Number of ingredients: 7
The Best Steak Marinade
Cream Corn Like No Other
- Prep: 5 mins
- Cook: 10 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
Cream Corn Like No Other
Simple Chicken Brine
- Prep: 10 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 10 mins
- Servings: 6
- Yield: 1 gallon
- Number of ingredients: 5
Simple Chicken Brine
