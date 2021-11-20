ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Food Drive wraps up

JC Post
 4 days ago
City officials reported that Friday was the conclusion of the City-Wide food drive competition to help families in need this holiday...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Christmas decorations go up downtown

Approximately 100 members of 1st Infantry Division Artillery performed a good deed in downtown Junction City Monday. They helped put up Christmas decorations on North Washington and West 6th Street. ( Photos courtesy of Phyllis Fitzgerald ) Command Sgt. Maj. Ricky Jackson said the troops wanted to volunteer and help...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Christmas Parade is set for Friday

The annual Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade presented by KJCK begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The parade route begins in the parking lot at the old Junction City High School, proceeds down Eisenhower, turns east on 6th Street, goes downtown and goes a short distance north on North Washington Street to 8th Street.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

First Baptist Church is hosting a Blanket Drive

Pastor Doug Brown has announced that the First Baptist Church, Junction City, is hosting a Blanket Drive from Nov. 20 to Dec. 23. Blankets will be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. or by appointment. The church is located on the corner of 7th and Jefferson at 624 North Jefferson. All blankets will be distributed locally.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Thanksgiving dinner cost jumps 14%

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — That Thanksgiving meal is costing a lot more this year than last and it's not just the turkey that will cost more. Thanks to inflation, nearly every ingredient in your holiday meal is more expensive, according to the American Farm Bureau's annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey. The...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Government
JC Post

Chamber of Commerce seeks to fill membership openings

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking to fill membership advisory committee openings for 2022. You can become involved in Chamber activities and initiatives, an opportunity to make suggestions and improvements, support other Chamber members and be engaged in the business community. Applications are due by noon on Dec....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley and USD 475 earn Army Partnership Award

The Department of the Army has named Fort Riley as a 2021 Army Partnership Award winner. The Army selected seven installations and neighboring communities for demonstrating partnerships that improve quality of life, enhance Army readiness and modernize Army processes, while building stronger community relationships. Fort Riley and Unified School District...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Renovations progress on the St. Joseph Church

According to the Geary County Historical Society newsletter thanks to community donations the restoration of the St. Joseph Church in the eastern part of the county has been taking off during the past year. A leak along the tower is being repaired and fresh pavement has been laid at the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

The Marathon of Fall

Earlier this summer after we had finished harvesting our wheat crop and wrapped up planting the rest of our fall crops, my husband casually mentioned that fall harvest would take a while this year. At that time, we had a lot of acres of corn, soybeans and sorghum growing that would all need to be harvested before the end of the year.
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

Community Policy