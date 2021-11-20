Food Drive wraps up

On behalf of The House of Ruth I would like to say thank you to everyone who partnered with us for our first Winter Coat Drive for Kids. We came together as a community to bless our schools with winter coats for kids. Thanks you to volunteers Dewonna Goodridge, Kimberly Knight, Mercy Goodridge for taking pictures and for helping get the coats to the schools.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO