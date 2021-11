DeAndre Hopkins ignored the wishes of his coach several weeks ago, and the Arizona Cardinals are now paying a price for it. For the past several weeks, the Arizona Cardinals have had to take the field without the great DeAndre Hopkins. The superstar wideout’s absence in Week 11 will mark the third consecutive matchup he has missed, which is one more than Hopkins was sidelined for during his first eight NFL campaigns combined.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO