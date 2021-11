An ecologist says she has started a hunger strike after being jailed for her part in climate protests.Emma Smart, 44, was among nine Insulate Britain activists sent to prison on Wednesday for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.The campaigners from the group, which is calling for a national home insulation strategy, were jailed for contempt of court.Ms Smart’s husband said he was terrified but that he stood by her decision to go without food in prison.Since the summer, Insulate Britain has shut down busy roads, including motorways, by sending activists to stand or sit...

