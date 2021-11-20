ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: No. 4 Ohio State steamrolls No. 7 Michigan State, 56-7

C.J. Stroud threw six first-half touchdowns as No. 4 Ohio State routed No.7 Michigan State 56-7 in Big Ten play at Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday.

It was no contest for the Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten), who led 28-0 a minute into the second quarter on Stroud’s four TDs. Chris Olave had two (23 and 43 yards) to break David Boston’s school record of 34 receiving scores.

Michigan State (9-2, 6-2) entered last among the 130 FBS teams with 329.0 passing yards allowed and Stroud surpassed that total by one yard with 7:01 left in the second quarter on a 12-yard TD pass to Garrett Wilson to make it 35-0 en route to a 49-0 halftime score.

Stroud was 29 of 31 for 393 yards in the first half, He played one series in the third quarter to finish 32 of 35 for 432 yards. His six TDs tied the school record.

He also completed 17 straight passes in the first half to break the program record of 16 in a row by J.T. Barrett in 2017 and Justin Fields last season.

Olave had 140 yards on seven catches, Jaxon Smith-Njigba 105 on 10 receptions and Wilson’s seven catches went for 126 yards.

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher at 147.3 yards per game, was rendered non-essential after the Buckeyes scored on their first three possessions for a 21-0 lead with 2:31 left in the first quarter.

Walker had 25 yards on six carries and was held out most of the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLD1V_0d2uaULV00
Heisman Watch 2021: C.J. Stroud decimates Michigan State in historic, Heisman worthy performance

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne was 14 for 36 for 158 yards and a TD.

Ohio State entered as the nation’s leader in scoring (46.3) and total offense (540.4 yards) and outgained Michigan State 500-116 in the first half and 655-224 for the game

In the Nov. 27 regular season finales, Michigan State hosts Penn State and Ohio State plays at No. 6 Michigan.

–Field Level Media

