UCLA vs. USC Week 12: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis

LOS ANGELES — UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) is playing USC (2-3, 1-1) in Week 12 of the 2021 college football season, pitting two longtime crosstown rivals against each other at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

FINAL: UCLA 62, USC 33

4:39 p.m. : The Bruins are bringing the Victory Bell back to Westwood.

Charbonnet puts it out of reach

4:04 p.m. : The Bruins march 98 yards down the field after Johnson's interception, finishing it off with a 4-yard touchdown run through traffic by Charbonnet.

END Q3: UCLA 42, USC 26

3:51 p.m. : The Trojans kept going to Bryant, and it nearly got them back into the game.

Dart got picked off by cornerback Cameron Johnson in the end zone, though, and the Bruins got the ball back. Thompson-Robinson got UCLA off of their own goal line with 24 yards on back-to-back completions, and the Bruins are not safely in the driver's seat as the Olympic torch gets lit in the east end zone.

Allen answers Trojan run with big-time score

3:45 p.m. : For a moment, it seemed like the Bruins were losing their grip on the game.

After allowing a long field goal drive, UCLA missed a field goal attempt of its own when Nicholas Barr-Mira's 46-yard attempt sailed wide right. Two plays later, USC found the end zone, with receiver Gary Bryant going 44 yards for the score.

The Trojans went for two to try and make it a seven-point game, but the attempt ended in a sack. On the ensuing kickoff, the Bruins made sure their crosstown rival wouldn't get things down to a one-score game anytime soon.

Allen went 100 yards to the house for the first time of his career, and UCLA went back up 42-26 with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter.

Bruins restart the scoring early, on verge of blowout

3:15 p.m. : Charbonnet was getting fed early in the drive, but it was Thompson-Robinson who once again finished things off.

UCLA got all the way down to the USC 39 on four straight runs, then Thompson-Robinson hit Philips twice deep in Trojan territory. The first time was a short pass that Philips turned into a 25-yard completion.

After a few more Charbonnet carries, Thompson-Robinson waited in the pocket for Philips to come free over the middle. He hit his favorite target for the 11-yard touchdown on third down to put UCLA up 35-17 in the opening moments of the second half.

HALFTIME: UCLA 28, USC 17

2:46 p.m. : The Trojans needed just about two minutes to go the length of the field to narrow the gap before heading back into the locker room.

Most of the early damage came on the ground, with Keaontay Ingram picking up 34 yards on two carries before USC turned to Dart. The freshman completed two passes for 25 yards, then handed it off to Malepeai for the 3-yard touchdown to cut the deficit down to two scores.

UCLA will receive the ball to start the second half.

TOTAL YARDS: UCLA 331, USC 236

PASS YARDS: UCLA 239, USC 133

RUSH YARDS: USC 103, UCLA 92

FIRST DOWNS: USC 13, UCLA 12

PASSING LEADERS

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA): 10-for-16, 239 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Jaxson Dart (USC): 12-for-25, 133 yards, 1 INT

RUSHING LEADERS

Keaontay Ingram (USC): 13 attempts, 88 yards

Zach Charbonnet (UCLA): 10 attempts, 75 yards

Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA): 6 attempts, 21 yards, 1 TD

Vavae Malepeai (USC): 4 attempts, 20 yards, 2 TD

RECEIVING LEADERS

Kazmeir Allen (UCLA): 2 receptions, 103 yards, 2 TD

Keaontay Ingram (USC): 3 receptions, 39 yards

Kyle Philips (UCLA): 3 receptions, 33 yards, 1 TD



Thompson-Robinson finds reason to celebrate once again

2:38 p.m. : Thompson-Robinson has led his fourth touchdown drive of the day, and he capped this one off with a special flourish.

The Bruins marched down the field with two big runs by Charbonnet that went for 40 yards, followed by a 26-yard completion to tight end Michael Ezeike. Thompson-Robinson found the end zone a few plays later, taking a designed run to his left for the 4-yard score.

After a shove at the goal line, Thompson-Robinson's momentum carried him all the way to the wall at the edge of the stands. A fan passed him down a UCLA hat and pen, and he ended up getting flagged for signing his John Hancock.

Even with the extra laundry on the field, UCLA still got points out of it, going up 28-10 heading into the final minutes of the opening half.

Kaz Allen finds paydirt again

2:24 p.m. : When Allen committed to UCLA, he was a high school track champion with blazing speed, and it was only a matter of time before he broke through.

A few years later, he's putting together his best performance yet.

A USC punt and penalty set UCLA up near midfield, and after Charbonnet got stopped for just 2 yards, Thompson-Robinson dialed up a deep bomb to Allen. The running back-turned-receiver tracked it down with a man closely trailing him in coverage, but he grabbed it and pushed on ahead to score the 58-yard touchdown.

Allen now has two catches for 103 yards and two scores.

UCLA is up 21-10 on USC with 6:31 on the clock here in the second quarter.

Thompson-Robinson gets in a rhythm, Bruins go back ahead

2:09 p.m. : Thompson-Robinson found success with the long ball earlier, but fell back down to earth with a few more incompletions before punting the ball away.

The defense forced a Trojan punt after getting to Dart several plays in a row, though, giving Thompson-Robinson another shot to get back on his game not long after.

Thompson-Robinson wound up going 4-for-4 for 53 yards on the drive, working in screens and plays to the flat for the first time all day. After getting in a rhythm on the short and intermediate passes, he dropped one in to Philips over the middle for a 26-yard touchdown.

UCLA has retaken the lead and is up 14-10 over USC with 9:33 to play until halftime.

END Q1: USC 10, UCLA 7

1:50 p.m. : The Trojans answered the Bruins' scoring drive with one of their own, and it got kickstarted by coach Chip Kelly.

Kelly picked up his second sideline infraction of the game, and he got tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on UCLA's kickoff as a result. USC went 63 yards in 10 plays to convert that into seven points, finishing it off with a 7-yard run by Vavae Malepeai in which he bounced off two defenders before galloping into the end zone.

Charbonnet had a 9-yard carry to start the next possession, after which the quarter came to an end. The Bruins have the ball at their own 34-yard line.

Thompson-Robinson bounces back, gets his team the lead

1:40 p.m. : After throwing picks on his first two attempts of the day, Thompson-Robinson needed one drive to turn things around.

The Bruins were backed up on their own 5-yard line and Thompson-Robinson was nearly sacked for a safety one play after his 50-yard attempt to Chase Cota went off the receiver's hands. Thompson-Robinson stepped up and scrambled for a 12-yard gain on the ground to pick up the first down.

A few plays later, Thompson-Robinson found tight end Greg Dulcich on a 37-yard over-the-shoulder catch, and after a handoff the running back Zach Charbonnet went another couple yards, Thompson-Robinson found a wide open Kazmeir Allen over the middle for a 45-yard touchdown.

Thompson-Robinson was 2-for-4 with 82 yards on the drive, and his -200 passer rating went all the way up to 136.5, right around his career average.

UCLA leads 7-3 with 4:32 left to play in the opening quarter.

UCLA, USC trade interceptions

1:25 p.m. : It didn't take long for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to prove the scoreboard operators right.

One of the "Keys to the Game" put up on the jumbotron as the Bruins' offense was taking the field said that the Trojans needed to put Thompson-Robinson in difficult decision-making situations and that he'll inevitably give them the ball.

Thompson-Robinson threw a pick deep down the right sideline on his first attempt of the game, underthrowing receiver Kyle Philips, who was double-covered.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart got sacked to start the next drive, then threw a third-down interception to safety Quentin Lake deep over the middle, with Lake having to tip the ball to himself before turning around for a 15-yard return.

Thompson-Robinson had two keepers to start the ensuing possession, and then he stood in the pocket and threw to a stumbling Chase Cota over the middle before that, too, got picked off.

Midway through the first quarter, UCLA still trails 3-0 and Thompson-Robinson has a passer rating of -200.

Drops cost Trojans points, settle for opening field goal

1:13 p.m. : The UCLA defense didn't need to do much to keep USC out of the end zone.

The Trojans marched 60 yards downfield in eight plays, then had receivers drop the ball on second and third downs at the Bruins' 12-yard line. As a result, USC had to kick a field goal, which they hit from 29 yards out to open the scoring on their first possession of the day.

USC leads UCLA 3-0 with 10:56 remaining in the first quarter.

Alec Anderson, Datona Jackson Dressed, Brittain Brown Missing

12:34 p.m. : The Bruins had a few starters in and out of practice throughout the week, but it looks like two-thirds of them will be available to play Saturday.

Right tackle Alec Anderson and defensive tackle Datona Jackson were both on the field during warmups in uniform. Anderson was dressed a week ago against Colorado, but wound up stuck on the bench after missing the Utah game a two weeks prior as well, so it remains to be seen if he actually plays this time around.

Running back Brittain Brown was nowhere to be seen, aligning with his absence from practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. He left the Colorado game a few minutes early last week, and now it seems he'll be missing his first game since joining UCLA ahead of the 2020 season.

With Brown possibly out, Zach Charbonnet will be the de facto leading man out of the backfield. Charbonnet ranks in the top five in the Pac-12 in rushing yards and touchdowns, but it's Brown who's third in the conference with 6.0 yards per carry.

All other starters were present and accounted for and should be good to go for the game against the Trojans.

