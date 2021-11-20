ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vows he can turn it around as questions mount over future

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXVdp_0d2uZSc000

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he is “embarrassed” by Manchester United’s current run but refused to be drawn on his future as the pressure mounted following a 4-1 hammering at Watford

United travelled to Vicarage Road having lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break and this heavy defeat only piled more misery on the beleaguered Norwegian.

Reports emerged later on Saturday evening that the United board had called an emergency virtual board meeting to discuss Solskjaer’s position at Old Trafford.

In the match, Josh King and Ismaila Sarr put Watford 2-0 up at the break before substitute Donny Van De Beek pulled one back.

But United’s under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis punished the Red Devils

Solskjaer, who revealed he went over to apologise to the travelling fans after the game, told Sky Sports: “I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them – we’re embarrassed by losing the way we do.

“We know we are in a very bad run and a bad situation, but that’s football and I know they’ll support whoever is on the pitch every day, and sometimes you’ve got to say sorry.”

Solskjaer shrugged off the inevitable speculation about his future, adding: “I’m working for and with the club and I’ve done that for 18 years.

I feel for the fans and I feel the same as them – we’re embarrassed by losing the way we do

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“We’ve got a good communication and if the club were thinking about doing something then that is between me and the club.

“The results are not good enough, we know that. We’ve gone 30 games unbeaten away from home and now we’ve lost two on the bounce and conceded four goals in both of them, so of course something’s wrong.”

United improved after the break as the rarely-used Van De Beek and Anthony Martial were thrown on at the interval, but Solskjaer admitted his side’s mentality had to be questioned.

“The first half was very very poor, we need to get the players in a better frame of mind to start the game because in the second half when it seemed like they had nothing to lose, they played well,” he added.

“I’ve got to say you’re surprised because all of these lads are good lads and top players, but when it’s not going well it’s hard to play with that mental break. In the second half when we had nothing to lose they played fantastically and scored a good goal but of course it wasn’t enough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BMKuj_0d2uZSc000

Solskjaer, reflecting on United’s dismal performance, told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It is difficult to explain. We are in a very bad moment. We have a lack of momentum and we are in a very bad period.

“The first half was so below the standards these players have set for themselves. We let Watford into our half way too easy. We got what we deserved.

“We definitely need something to happen. We are so much better than what we are showing.

“I believe in my staff, my players and myself.”

Asked if he feared for his future at the club, he replied: “That’s for discussion between the club and myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHBpu_0d2uZSc000

In the post-match press conference, Solskjaer backed himself and his staff to turn United’s fortunes around.

He said: “I always have belief in myself but of course at the moment it’s a difficult time for us.

“I can trust every single one out there to give what they have, the staff are fantastic, but the results at the moment are difficult but I believe we can turn this around.

“I understand fans who’ve supported the club through thick and thin, they’ve been fantastic over the past few years, it’s a difficult period, we’ve had a hard time since Sir Alex [Ferguson] left the club.

“The fans who have been with us the last few years since I came in, they’ve been unbelievable, they’ve understood the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcr3S_0d2uZSc000

“After being second last season, we hoped to kick on and at the moment we can’t seem to find our form so I understand and that’s their right to show their opinion.”

Earlier, United keeper David De Gea gave a damning verdict on United’s display, telling the BBC: “We don’t know what to do with the ball. We don’t know how to defend properly.

“It was embarrassing, the way we played. The first half was very poor – it’s not acceptable for this club and the level of players that we have.

“It’s another nightmare. There’s been some difficulties but I don’t really know what to say.

“I have been in difficult moments with this club but we are in a difficult situation – we don’t know what to do with the ball, we are conceding a lot of goals. It’s a horrible moment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1nUA_0d2uZSc000

Watford manager Claudio Ranieri urged the United board to be calm and give Solskjaer time.

He said: “I think he must be calm, also the chairman must be calm because football is up and down. I understand United can’t do up and down but he must have time to build his actions as a team.”

The Italian added: “I think all my players played very well.

“I am also very happy with Sarr because after two penalty misses, he scored the goal and I think he is a little less sad today.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set to leave Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set to leave Manchester United with immediate effect, according to reports.Solskjaer’s position was believed to have been the subject of an emergency board meeting following their 4-1 capitulation at Watford on Saturday.The Red Devils now appear certain to part company with Solskjaer after their horror show at Vicarage Road made it five defeats from seven Premier League matches.It is understood all the club’s senior figures, including owners the Glazers, have discussed his future.The writing was on the wall for Solskjaer when Watford flew into a 2-0 lead through Josh King and Ismaila Sarr.Substitute Donny van de...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United reports: Zinedine Zidane talks are ON, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future hinging on "international preference"

Manchester United and Zinedine Zidane are locked in talks, with the Frenchman being lined up as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's successor any day now. That's the shock claim coming from journalist Pedro Almedia, who remarkably says that reports that have distanced the former Real Madrid coach from the Old Trafford post are all wrong.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claudio Ranieri
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Anthony Martial
The Independent

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ’embarrassed’ by Man Utd form but not drawn on his future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted he is “embarrassed” by Manchester United’s current run but refused to be drawn on his future as the pressure mounted following a 4-1 hammering at Watford.United travelled to Vicarage Road having lost four of their last six Premier League games before the international break and this heavy defeat only piled more misery on the beleaguered Norwegian Josh King and Ismaila Sarr put Watford 2-0 up at the break before substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back. But United’s under-fire captain Harry Maguire was sent off after 69 minutes and late goals from Joao Pedro and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'has NOT considered taking the captain's armband off Harry Maguire' as he backs the defender against criticism from 'so-called experts' over England goal celebration

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed Harry Maguire to prove his critics wrong and insisted he has no plans to take the captaincy away from the defender. Maguire came under fire from former United captain Roy Keane during the international break for his goal celebration during England's 5-0 win over Albania last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Devils#Gunnar#Watford United#Vicarage Road#Norwegian#The United Board#Old Trafford#Mufc#Watmun#Sky Sports
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United board yet to decide his future after discussions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future as Manchester United manager is still undecided after club officials discussed his position following the 4-1 defeat at Watford. A fifth defeat in seven Premier League games left United 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and piled more pressure on Solskjaer, with some of the most senior figures at the club having lost faith in him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd manager says club can use added pressure to their advantage against Watford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United's recent performances have "not been good enough" but does not think his job at Old Trafford is under threat. The Norwegian, who went back to his homeland for some time off during the international break, has seen his position come under increased scrutiny with United losing four of their last six games in the Premier League, including humbling defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Michael Carrick: All you need to know about the Manchester United caretaker boss

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge of the club following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.Solskjaer was relieved of his duties following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss to Watford on Saturday and Carrick will step up on a temporary basis until the club identify an interim manager to lead them to the end of the season.Here, the PA news agency answers some key questions about the man who will take charge of United in their Champions League clash with Villarreal on Tuesday.Who is he?Carrick is a former United and England midfielder who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Maguire: Man Utd players take ‘huge responsibility’ over Solskjaer sacking

Harry Maguire has admitted Manchester United’s players must accept responsibility for their role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as manager.The United captain is among those whose performances have come in for the most scrutiny during the miserable run of Premier League form which led to Solskjaer’s exit on Sunday, with his sending off contributing to the 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday which proved the final straw.“Of course the players need to take the responsibility for everything that happens on the football field,” Maguire said. “We’re the ones that cross over that white line. We were in it together as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs his backroom staff 'on top of their game' to turn around slump at Manchester United, says Sam Allardyce - who also jokes about Norwegian's GREY HAIR as a sign of current struggles

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs his backroom staff to step up to the plate too in order to turn around Manchester United's current demise in form, insists Sam Allardyce. United are currently sixth in the Premier League and recently lost 5-0 at home to Liverpool and 2-0 to Man City, with pressure increasing on the Red Devils boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

350K+
Followers
136K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy