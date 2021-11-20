Girl Prepping Thanksgiving Turkey Hilariously Thinks The Neck Is The “Turkey Pecker”

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means one thing…

Turkey dicks.

Every year countless kids try to do their best to help out with the meal prep and every year, someone inevitably pulls the neck out of the turkey and immediately thinks the worst.

Or in this girl’s case, your family straight up tells you it’s a “turkey pecker.”

“Mom, I think it’s a boy.”

He wasn’t gonna be convinced otherwise…

Happy Thanksgiving everybody.