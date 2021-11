The Seahawks showdown upcoming this Sunday in Green Bay is a borderline “can’t lose” situation. At 3-5, they do not have much further room for error. But on the positive side, they are shaping up pretty well health-wise and should have almost everyone suited up and ready to play at Lambeau Field. On Friday’s initial injury report, there were just two players with a “Questionable” status.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO