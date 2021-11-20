ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Deputies arrest man suspected of multiple crimes in West Hollywood

By City News Service Inc.
 4 days ago
| Photo courtesy of the City of West Hollywood

A man suspected of conducting a late-night crime spree in West Hollywood was in custody Saturday.

The man, armed with a baseball bat and a box cutter, allegedly committed at least three crimes near La Cienega and Crescent Heights boulevards on Thursday beginning with threatening a victim at a restaurant in the 8600 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to Sgt. Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station.

When the victim tried to call 911, the suspect allegedly snatched the phone and ran away.

Deputies received a call at approximately 9:17 p.m. Thursday about a man matching the description of the earlier suspect attempting to break into vehicles parked at a hotel parking lot in the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. After the hotel manager confronted him, the suspect threatened the manager and ran away before the deputies arrived, Warren said.

Later Thursday, a man matching the same description as the suspect in the previous two crimes approached a victim in the 8200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, near Crescent Heights Boulevard, at 9:56 p.m. and demanded money, Warren said. The victim screamed for help and the man fled on a scooter.

Warren said the suspect was caught after deputies in a patrol car spotted a man who matched the description at 10:51 p.m. near the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega boulevards. A pursuit began when the suspect ran away but he was detained and arrested by deputies, Warren said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

