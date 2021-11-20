What Pascal Siakam could learn from Fred VanVleet

Pascal Siakam didn’t have a bad year last year — if you were to just listen to the naysayers, you’d think he was a disaster. But no, he had the best passing season of his career, was more efficient inside the arc than in his Second Team All-NBA 2019-20, and had by far the best on/offs on the offense end on the team. In fact, he was an All-Star-level talent, even if he didn’t actually make the game. But for the Raptors to be at their best this year, he needs to adapt his approach to the offensive end.
Comments / 0