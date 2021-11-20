What Pascal Siakam could learn from Fred VanVleet

This year has been a learning experience for Fred VanVleet. For so long he was the Robin to Kyle Lowry's Batman. He was the sidekick who let the veteran do the hard work organizing the offense and playing facilitator in the half-court. But this year, the 27-year-old has been thrust into the lead guard role on a team without much offensive firepower. He's the one being asked to take this motley crew of ill-fitting offensive players and mold them into something workable. It hasn't been easy. He'd be the first to tell you about the sacrifice he's had to make. But he's learning, figuring out how to pace himself, and how to get others involved without being too passive.

13 DAYS AGO