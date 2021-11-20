ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

What Pascal Siakam could learn from Fred VanVleet

By Yahoo Sports
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred VanVleet has played with a control on offence that...

www.chatsports.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Warriors Trade Is Focused On Pascal Siakam

The Golden State Warriors have been mentioned as a potential blockbuster trade candidate throughout the offseason. Any NBA All-Star level player that had their name brought up in trade rumors, the Warriors were attached to. When there were rumors that Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal could request trades from the...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Is Pascal Siakam the Trail Blazers Answer?

The Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to find their way at the outset of the 2021-22 NBA season. Holding a 6-7 overall record, mired in off-court controversy, the Blazers need a boost to their on-court product and spirit simultaneously. Since the summer, pundits have been suggesting that a trade...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Fred VanVleet's determined effort inspires Raptors in win over 76ers

Who was going to help? Who was going to quit watching Fred VanVleet revving the engine to the red line, fuel tank on empty, and get themselves up to speed?. The Toronto Raptors were staring down a four-game losing streak Thursday night, but VanVleet wasn’t having it. From the minute...
NBA
numberfire.com

Toronto's Pascal Siakam (rest) ruled out on Thursday

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (rest) will not play in Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Siakam will rest on Thursday night after Toronto's forward played 29 minutes in the first half of their back-to-back. In a good matchup against a Sixers' unit rated 18th in defensive rating, expect Precious Achiuwa to log more minutes.
NBA
clevelandstar.com

Raptors' Fred VanVleet looks to continue hot start vs. Pistons

Now in his sixth NBA season, Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has never been an All-Star. That could change before long. VanVleet is averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Raptors, who face the visiting Detroit Pistons on Saturday. The former Wichita State star leads the...
NBA
Reuters

Fred VanVleet puts up 32 as Raptors top 76ers

Fred VanVleet scored 32 points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24.8 seconds remaining, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 115-109 on Thursday. Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby contributed 20 each and Chris Boucher had 17 for the Raptors, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Scottie Barnes contributed 13 points and nine rebounds.
NBA
RealGM

Fred VanVleet: 'I Want To Win All The Awards'

Fred VanVleet's first season as the Toronto Raptors primary point guard is off to a terrific start. That start has VanVleet thinking big. "I definitely would like to be an All-Star," said VanVleet. "I want to win all the awards. I want to be All-Defensive ... Those are all goals that I have. The good thing for me is that I probably won't achieve any of those if we aren't a good team or a top team."
NBA
thefocus.news

What is the Sam Cassell gesture after Fred VanVleet fined by NBA?

Toronto Raptors’ point guard Fred VanVleet has been fined by the NBA for performing the ‘Sam Cassell gesture’ against the 76ers, but what actually is it? Why do the NBA clamp down on the gesture so hard?. It was a tight game between the Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers on Friday...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Raptors’ Fred VanVleet reveals his bizarre NBA bucket list

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is being fueled by his individual career goals this season. The departure of Kyle Lowry meant that Fred VanVleet will have to take the lead role in the Raptors‘ backcourt. Fortunately for Toronto, the 27-year-old was up for the challenge. In fact, he even got bigger thing s running through his head apart from filling the void Lowry left.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Chris Boucher came out of nowhere for a decent game w/o Pascal Siakam

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. There were three games on Thursday night as the Raptors beat the...
Yardbarker

Fred VanVleet Does His Best Kyle Lowry Impression to Knock off Lowry's Hometown 76ers

This year has been a learning experience for Fred VanVleet. For so long he was the Robin to Kyle Lowry's Batman. He was the sidekick who let the veteran do the hard work organizing the offense and playing facilitator in the half-court. But this year, the 27-year-old has been thrust into the lead guard role on a team without much offensive firepower. He's the one being asked to take this motley crew of ill-fitting offensive players and mold them into something workable. It hasn't been easy. He'd be the first to tell you about the sacrifice he's had to make. But he's learning, figuring out how to pace himself, and how to get others involved without being too passive.
numberfire.com

Toronto's Fred VanVleet (groin) ruled out on Saturday

Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet (groin) will not play in Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. VanVleet will sit on Saturday night after experiencing recent groin soreness. Expect OG Anunoby to play an increased offensive role against a Pistons' team allowing a 107.5 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ...
raptorsrepublic.com

Despite the loss, Pascal Siakam played like a star against the Pistons

Pascal Siakam didn’t have a bad year last year — if you were to just listen to the naysayers, you’d think he was a disaster. But no, he had the best passing season of his career, was more efficient inside the arc than in his Second Team All-NBA 2019-20, and had by far the best on/offs on the offense end on the team. In fact, he was an All-Star-level talent, even if he didn’t actually make the game. But for the Raptors to be at their best this year, he needs to adapt his approach to the offensive end.
NBA
The Independent

Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet inspire Toronto Raptors to victory

Gary Trent Jr and Fred VanVleet drilled a pair of clutch threes to help the Toronto Raptors overcome the Philadelphia 76ers 115-109.The Sixers were still without a number of key players due to Covid-19 protocols, but began the game strongly to take a five-point advantage into the break.However, they were outscored by the Raptors 29-21 in the third and ultimately ran out of scoring options down the stretch, with Trent Jr and VanVleet’s late three pointers condemning Philadelphia to a third straight loss.The pair combined for 52 of Toronto’s points, while Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 33.FREDDERICK EDMUND VANVLEET...
AllRaptors

Fred VanVleet Returns to Practice, Listed as Questionable vs. Trail Blazers

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet appears to be on the mend. The 27-year-old guard took part in practice Sunday afternoon and will be listed as questionable with a groin strain to start the team's West Coast road trip on Monday. He's joined by Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) and Chris Boucher (back) who are also listed as questionable. Yuta Watanabe remains sidelined with a left calf strain. He will travel with the team.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors starting Precious Achiuwa for inactive Pascal Siakam (rest) on Thursday

Toronto Raptors power forward Precious Achiuwa is starting in Thursday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Achiuwa will make his 11th start this season after Pascal Siakam was rested for the second half of Toronto's back-to-back. In an underrated matchup against a Philly unit ranked 18th in defensive rating, our models project Achiuwa to score 27.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,900.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes watched Dalano Banton drop 30 in G League

Toronto Raptors rookie Dalano Banton dropped a team-high 30 points to lead the Raptors 905 to a win over the Westchester Knicks on assignment in the NBA G League. The Raptors announced prior to the contest that Banton would play with the 905 after seeing limited time with Toronto. He also added nine assists and seven rebounds on 11-of-18 shooting from the field during the 119-116 win at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Enjoyed Competing Against Raptors' Fred VanVleet

Tyrese Maxey is off to a stellar start to the 2021-2022 NBA season. As he's been shining for the Sixers at the starting point guard position, the second-year guard hasn't had it easy as he's been matching up against some of the NBA's best guards as Ben Simmons remains off the court due to personal reasons.

Community Policy