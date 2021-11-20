Clemson runs all over Wake Forest in 48-27 romp

Clemson ran all over No. 10 Wake Forest in a 48-27 rout of the Demon Deacons on Saturday at Death Valley.

The Tigers racked up a season-high 333 rushing yards, easily surpassing the 242 yards on the ground that they recorded on Sept. 11 vs. SC State.

Clemson’s 333 rushing yards were its most since rushing for 419 yards against Wofford in 2019. It was Clemson’s most rushing yardage against an FBS opponent since rushing for 411 against Georgia Tech in the 2019 season opener.

Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) featured a pair of 100-yard rushers in the contest, with sophomore Kobe Pace and freshman Will Shipley each exceeding the century mark.

Pace led the way for Clemson’s rushing attack, pounding Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1) for a career-high 191 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, averaging 8 yards per carry. His 191 yards were the most by a Clemson player since Travis Etienne’s 212 rushing yards against Wofford in 2019.

Shipley, meanwhile, contributed 112 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns of his own on 19 attempts, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

With his eighth and ninth rushing touchdowns of the season, Shipley (nine) passed Ronald Williams (eight in 1990) and tied James Davis (nine in 2005) for third on Clemson’s leaderboard for rushing touchdowns by a true freshman since 1972.

Pace and Shipley combined for 303 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries, averaging 7 yards per attempt.

Clemson’s four rushing touchdowns were its most since rushing for seven touchdowns at Georgia Tech in 2020.

The Tigers averaged 6.2 yards per carry in the game overall and amassed 207 yards on the ground in the second half alone.

Clemson improved to 71-1 under Dabo Swinney when rushing for at least 200 yards.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

