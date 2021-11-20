Byron Pringle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Byron Pringle in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

There will be player prop bets available for Byron Pringle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Pringle's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) square off in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Byron Pringle Prop Bet Odds

Byron Pringle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pringle has 22 catches (on 30 targets) for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 7.0% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Pringle's way.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Pringle was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 46 yards and scored one touchdown.

Pringle has caught five passes on seven targets for 58 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Pringle's Kansas City Teammates

