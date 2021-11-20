ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Pringle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Byron Pringle in his Week 11 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Byron Pringle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Pringle's Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) square off in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Byron Pringle Prop Bet Odds

Byron Pringle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Pringle has 22 catches (on 30 targets) for 301 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 30.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 7.0% of the 429 passes thrown by his team have gone Pringle's way.
  • The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • The Cowboys are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked 14th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, Pringle was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 46 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Pringle has caught five passes on seven targets for 58 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Pringle's Kansas City Teammates

