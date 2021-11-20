ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Austin Ekeler in his Week 11 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball for a short gain in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Before Austin Ekeler hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has taken 112 carries for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (58.1 per game) with five touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 39 catches for 340 yards (37.8 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 205 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (54.6%).
  • The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Against the Steelers, Ekeler's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Steelers Ekeler has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Steelers allow 123.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chargers are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Ekeler ran the ball 11 times for 44 yards (four yards per carry).
  • Ekeler tacked on three catches for 15 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Ekeler has racked up 39 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Ekeler also has 12 catches for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
