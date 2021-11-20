Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Austin Ekeler in his Week 11 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball for a short gain in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Before Austin Ekeler hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Ekeler and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) take the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has taken 112 carries for a team-leading 523 rushing yards (58.1 per game) with five touchdowns.

He has tacked on 39 catches for 340 yards (37.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 205 times this season, and he's handled 112 of those attempts (54.6%).

The Chargers have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Ekeler's 17.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups are 42.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Steelers Ekeler has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Steelers allow 123.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

The Chargers are up against the NFL's third-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (six this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Ekeler ran the ball 11 times for 44 yards (four yards per carry).

Ekeler tacked on three catches for 15 yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

In his last three games, Ekeler has racked up 39 carries for 167 yards (55.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler also has 12 catches for 98 yards (32.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

