Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jared Cook in his Week 11 contest with the Los Angeles Chargers against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jared Cook will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 11 matchup sees Cook's Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) square off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Cook has hauled in 318 yards (on 28 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 45 times, and is averaging 35.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • Cook (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 63.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his one matchup against the Steelers, Cook's 116 receiving yards total is 88.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (27.5).
  • Cook did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Steelers.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 244.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Cook was targeted three times, totaling 10 yards on one reception.
  • Over his last three games, Cook has caught seven passes on 12 targets for 83 yards, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

