Every week, the Tahlequah Public Library hosts an exceptionally young community that is learning to count, run, jump and play. Toddler Tales is for children ages 2-3, and they meet in the downstairs room on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and at 11 a.m., the library hosts 3- to 5-year-olds. During their 45-minute program, librarians help the children to develop reading and motor skills, which they hope will set them on a positive learning course throughout the rest of their lives.

TAHLEQUAH, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO