Washington Spirit wins NWSL title 2-1 in extra time over Chicago Red Stars

 4 days ago
Kelley O’Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women’s Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday. The championship game closes a tumultuous ninth season for the league. The Spirit had to forfeit a pair...

Spirit head to NWSL championship with 2-1 win over Reign

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Ashley Sanchez broke a tie in the 68th minute and the Washington Spirit advanced to the National Women's Soccer League championship game with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign on Sunday. The Spirit, undefeated in their last eight matches, will face the Chicago Red Stars next...
Red Stars come up just short in NWSL Final | Chicago 1, Washington 2 Recap

The Chicago Red Stars were one win away from clinching their first NWSL championship, but fell at the final hurdle on Saturday with a 2-1 loss against the Washington Spirit. The short-handed Red Stars came to Louisville as slight underdogs. They knew that winning against the in-form Spirit would be a difficult task, but after a valiant performance, they will be disappointed to leave empty-handed. It was a heartbreaking way to lose, with Kelley O’Hara converting from Trinity Rodman’s cross in extra time to secure the win.
Union hosts Red Bulls in rivalry to open MLS playoffs

The last time the Philadelphia Union faced the New York Red Bulls to open the Major League Soccer playoffs was in 2019. And it was memorable — especially for the Union. Philadelphia fell behind 3-1 in the first half, only to come back and win 4-3 in extra time. Marco Fabian scored the winning goal in the 105th minute. It was the Union’s first playoff victory.
Red Stars Coach Rory Dames Resigns Shortly Before Report In Which Players Accuse Him Of Verbal, Emotional Abuse

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Red Stars Head Coach Rory Dames has resigned just ahead of a Washington Post report that claimed Dames had been verbally and emotionally abusive to players on the women’s soccer team. Dames’ resignation also came shortly after the Red Stars lost the National Women’s Soccer League Championship Game to the Washington Spirit on Saturday. Dames’ resignation announcement – dated Sunday but posted early Monday – did not make any mention of abusive conduct. “For 11 years, I have dedicated myself to help build the Chicago Red Stars into one of the top international clubs. Effective today, I’m refocusing my...
Red Stars manager Rory Dames resigns after 11 years with the club

CHICAGO – When the club has been in the National Women’s Soccer League, he’s been the man to lead them onto the pitch. But just before midnight on Sunday, it was announced that the Chicago Red Stars’ longtime manager would be leaving his position. On Monday afternoon, it became more apparent why he made this […]
Matt Turner Named MLS Goalkeeper Of The Year

FOXBORO (CBS) — Matt Turner had an incredible season in net for the New England Revolution. It earned him one of Major League Soccer’s highest honors on Monday. Turner has been named Goalkeeper of the Year, the league announced Monday. Turner was spectacular for New England all season, going 17-7-4 with a 74.2 save percentage over his 28 starts. His 17 wins were tied for the league lead and set a new Revolution record. “It’s a major, major honor. It’s something I’ve wanted to accomplish since coming into the league, something I felt I was really close to accomplishing the last two...
Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. Dallas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road. New England will begin its Supporters’ Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings. New England will then open the...
Allianz Field In St. Paul To Host US Men’s Soccer Team World Cup Qualifier — In February

ST. PAUL (WCCO) — A critical World Cup qualifier will be hosted by Allianz Field in St. Paul during one of Minnesota’s coldest months. On Wednesday, Minnesota United and U.S. Soccer announced that the venue will host the U.S. men’s national soccer team’s game against Honduras on Feb. 2. It’ll cap a three-game stretch of frigid games for the USMNT. On Jan. 27 USMNT will face El Salvador in Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio and will then play in an away match against Canada. Then, the team heads to St. Paul’s open air soccer stadium. “World. Cup. Qualifier,” Minnesota...
Report: John Henry’s FSG Wants To Purchase NBA Team, Too

BOSTON (CBS) — Fenway Sports Group is in the middle of acquiring the Pittsburgh Penguins. Once the group finishes that deal, it will reportedly look to the NBA for its next mega-purchase. Dan Primack of Axios reported Wednesday that FSG has intentions to acquire an NBA team, noting that “FSG is pioneering a new sort of corporate sports ownership, buying up marquee franchises in different geographic markets.” The report also noted that FSG — which of course owns the Boston Red Sox — would have wanted to purchase the Boston Bruins. The Bruins, however, weren’t for sale. Primack reported the Penguins sale to be for about $875 million. Once the deal is completed, FSG will add the Penguins to its portfolio with the Red Sox, Liverpool FC, and Roush Fenway Racing. According to the report, an NBA team will be the next organization added to that list. That pursuit will reportedly begin in 2022.
NFL, college football, DeChambeau vs. Koepka golf lead weekend sports schedule

MIAMI, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Thanksgiving Day NFL games, a golf duel between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, and dozens of soccer, NBA, NHL and college basketball and football contests fill the sports schedule over the long holiday weekend. Several men's college basketball matchups launch Thursday's holiday slate. NFL action...
