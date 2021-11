Sixteen teams will qualify for the NAIA playoffs, most of which are conference champions ranked in the top 20 and a few at-large berths from the highest-rated remaining teams. Top-ranked Lindsey Wilson has taken the bid from the Mid-South Conference’s Bluegrass Division with a two-game lead and just one week remaining. Georgetown is No. 17 and is 7-2 going into today’s 12:30 p.m. CDT finale against visiting Cumberland. The Tigers are, in a sense, in a playoff now, facing a must-win at their Toyota Stadium against a Phoenix team three games below .500 at 3-6.

WILSON COUNTY, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO