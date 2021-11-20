ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Pistons

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Davis (thigh) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons, Kyle...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Davis
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Pistons
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Anthony Davis ejected from Bulls vs Lakers game for tying shoe laces; Fans dejected

Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“That’s how karma hits you”: Watch: Myles Turner elbows LeBron James in Lakers vs Pacers matchup

LeBron James has been one player who might wear his heart on his sleeve but is able to get a hold of his emotions more often than not in the past. Yet he shocked the world when he decided to elbow Isaiah Stewart in his previous appearance on the court. However, things turned around for the 4xNBA Finals MVP as he had to be on the receiving end this time around when Pacers’ Myles Turned elbowed him while the former tried to score off a Westbrook assist.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Video: Anthony Davis gives yet another injury scare in Timberwolves vs Lakers

Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony seem to be the only consistent performers for the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment. Even though the team has surely not lived up to its hype as per the roster, yet these two players suffered an off-night when the Minnesota Timberwolves outscored the Lakers, 40-12 in the 3rd quarter of their most recent game. To add salt to the burns, AD gave the Laker Nation another injury scare.
NBA
ClutchPoints

1 key to Lakers’ OT win vs. Heat, per Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers secured their second overtime win in a row on Wednesday at Staples Center, this time against the Miami Heat, 120-117. For the second consecutive game following their inexcusable showing against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers put forth a tough, gutsy performance. No matter shorthanded, sheer effort goes a long way — and the Lakers know it.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis goes full Michael Jordan after Lakers OT win vs. Heat

The short-handed Los Angeles Lakers (7-5) have won back-to-back overtime games at home following their lackadaisical effort against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center last Saturday. They gutsily defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 126-123 on Monday, then escaped with their best win of the season vs. the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 120-117.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy