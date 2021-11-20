Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable vs. Pistons

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Boston Celtics big man Enes Kanter recently made headlines after he went on an all-out attack on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and his alleged ties to China. Unsurprisingly, Kanter has United States Senator Ted Cruz backing him in his corner as the outspoken Republican also went on an unfiltered tirade against LeBron.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
A 24-year-old Lonzo Ball is on his third team in five seasons. After being traded from the Lakers in 2019, he found himself in New Orleans where he helped Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram compete for the Pelicans. Now, 'Zo is in Chicago and although he's only played 13 games,...
LeBron James was recently involved in a highly publicized incident during the recent Lakers-Pistons game. Tensions ran high, and there is no question that this was something uncharacteristic for an NBA game. The incident started when LeBron James inadvertently hit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, which led to a huge mid-game...
Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
The Los Angeles Lakers recently lost to the Boston Celtics, 130-108. There's no doubt that this was a good win for the Boston Celtics, who are now 8-8. However, for the Los Angeles Lakers, this was an unfortunate loss. Even with LeBron James' return, they were unable to win. One...
Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
Although Anthony Davis might be one of the leading scorers for the Los Angeles Lakers in the absence of LeBron James yet he hasn’t had pleasant experience in leading the side. And the Bulls vs Lakers showdown was just another game to add to the same as AD got ejected in the second half for the most bizarre reason any modern-day NBA fan will be aware of. With the purple and gold army failing to string together a winning streak, this ejection would not do AD any good, surely.
The L.A. Lakers entered Sunday's game on a 3-game losing streak, showing major flaws as they struggled to get a grip on their season. Even with LeBron James back in the lineup, the team has yet to become the squad they had hoped they could be. The good news is,...
LeBron James has been one player who might wear his heart on his sleeve but is able to get a hold of his emotions more often than not in the past. Yet he shocked the world when he decided to elbow Isaiah Stewart in his previous appearance on the court. However, things turned around for the 4xNBA Finals MVP as he had to be on the receiving end this time around when Pacers’ Myles Turned elbowed him while the former tried to score off a Westbrook assist.
Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony seem to be the only consistent performers for the Los Angeles Lakers at the moment. Even though the team has surely not lived up to its hype as per the roster, yet these two players suffered an off-night when the Minnesota Timberwolves outscored the Lakers, 40-12 in the 3rd quarter of their most recent game. To add salt to the burns, AD gave the Laker Nation another injury scare.
The Los Angeles Lakers secured their second overtime win in a row on Wednesday at Staples Center, this time against the Miami Heat, 120-117. For the second consecutive game following their inexcusable showing against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers put forth a tough, gutsy performance. No matter shorthanded, sheer effort goes a long way — and the Lakers know it.
The short-handed Los Angeles Lakers (7-5) have won back-to-back overtime games at home following their lackadaisical effort against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center last Saturday. They gutsily defeated the Charlotte Hornets, 126-123 on Monday, then escaped with their best win of the season vs. the Miami Heat on Wednesday, 120-117.
