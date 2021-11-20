ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Able to practice Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Allen (illness) was able to practice Saturday, per Kelsey Russo...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Cavs: Jarrett Allen is just getting started after joining LeBron James

Jarrett Allen achieved something not done with the Cavs since LeBron James. Ever since signing his new five-year deal, Cavs’ center Jarrett Allen has quickly proven his worth to the franchise. Currently the team’s leading shooter in field goal percentage from inside the three-point arc, Allen has put together an impressive start to his season averaging just shy of 15 points and almost 12 rebounds per game. All while shooting 68% from the floor and playing defense like an All-NBA player.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: Jarrett Allen emerging as team leader following Collin Sexton injury

Jarrett Allen is stepping up as a leader in wake of Collin Sexton’s injury. Since LeBron James left, the Cavs have been devoid of a true leader. It’s been one of the big issues plaguing the team since the start of the 2018-2019 season. Not only has no player stepped up, but the constant turnover in head coaches hasn’t helped. In the span of two years the Cavaliers had four different head coaches. Usually, it’s the coaches that help propel a player to “leadership status”, either by mentoring them or by assigning them captain status. This may explains why the Cavs haven’t had a true leader since James, but with the Cavs hot start to their 2021-2022 season, that appears to be an issue of the past. Enter Jarrett Allen.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Cavaliers Notes: Sexton, Windler, Okoro, Allen

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff will explore his options as the Cavaliers try to survive without starting guard Collin Sexton, writes Kelsey Russo of The Athletic. Sexton was diagnosed Monday with a torn meniscus in his left knee, and the Cavs are still determining the best way to deal with the injury and how much time he might miss. Cleveland is one of the NBA’s surprise teams with a 7-4 start, and Sexton has been the top scorer at 16.0 points per game.
NBA
Fear The Sword

The defensive imprint of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley

The Cavs are off to a 7-5 start, their best through 12 games since the 2016-17 season. Darius Garland is blossoming as an on-ball creator and lead ball-handler. Collin Sexton was adapting to an off-ball scoring role prior to injury. Ricky Rubio has been a steady guiding hand off the bench and put together a FIBA Ricky showing to rout the Knicks.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarrett Allen
NESN

Cavs' Jarrett Allen Ruled Out vs. Nets

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will not travel with the team to take on the Nets on Wednesday night. Allen is currently battling an illness, but the good news is that it’s not COVID-19 related. The bad news is that Cleveland’s already without their rookie center Evan Mobley who’s likely to miss two to four weeks with an elbow strain.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Nets look to bounce back vs. Cavs, who’ll be without Jarrett Allen

Back to the lab. The Brooklyn Nets took on the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in a marquee matchup. Things went to hell in the second half for the hometown guys and they got stomped out. Can’t dwell on it too much. Put yourself back on the map. The...
NBA
kingjamesgospel.com

Cavs: Jarrett Allen’s absence was clearly felt in past two losses

The Cleveland Cavaliers have gotten great play out of Jarrett Allen this season, as he’s done a heck of a job, combined with Evan Mobley often, anchoring Cleveland’s defense and being a constant threat on the interior at the other end. Allen’s had 14.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per contest,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Sat#Covid#Non Covid
FanSided

Cavs: Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen likely to return Monday vs. BKN

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very shorthanded in recent games, and they’ve been without Lauri Markkanen since Nov. 1. Markkanen has been out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but has been working his way back, which would be a lift for Cleveland. Kevin Love recently made his return for the Cavs this week from COVID-19, to that point, and has helped out on the glass and as a stabilizing presence in his bench minutes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jarrett Allen Discusses What He Hopes to Accomplish With Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are currently sitting with a 9-9 record, as a lot of their early-season success has to do with Jarrett Allen. Initially, many people thought Cleveland would be competing for the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. With their strong start nearly 20 games into the season, however, Allen and the Cavs have other ideas.
NBA
TMZ.com

LeBron James Gets Two Courtside Fans Ejected During Overtime Win

LeBron James was ejected on Sunday, but it was his turn to do the booting on Wednesday ... with the Lakers superstar getting two courtside fans removed from the game during an overtime thriller. The moment went down with 2 minutes left in OT against the Indiana Pacers ... right...
NBA
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to bloodied Isaiah Stewart going after LeBron James

A wild scene broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game on Sunday night in Detroit at the end of a free throw attempt in the third quarter. Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was getting ready to get in position for a possible rebound (the shot was made, though), when he took a shot to the face from Los Angeles superstar LeBron James.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy